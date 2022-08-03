SNTSA assures that there will be no affectations due to the new IMSS-Wellness system
The National Union of Workers of the Ministry of Health (SNTSA) stated that there will be no impact on its members with the start of operations of the new system IMSS-Wellbeing.
The recently elected secretary of the XXV section, Julio Alfredo García, said that the law protects the working base in Puebla and even the governor, Luis Miguel Barbosa Huerta, expressed his rejection of this scheme, which is why he has refused to sign this agreement.
He affirmed that there is a commitment with the doctors and nurses to leave all the medical units in charge of the Ministry of Health, under the protection of the state government, this generates certainty for the members of section XXV of the SNTSA.
The union representative assured that this new executive committee will be open to serve all workers in the health sector and will bet on the defense of their labor rights and improve their wages and benefits.
Photo: Courtesy IMSS Margarita