Skirts and garish colors: Brad Pitt explained the reason behind his “eccentric” looks on the red carpets

Some days ago, Brad Pitt surprised the whole world by choosing a different look to parade down the red carpet of the film presentation Bullet train, held at the Berlin Zoopalast, in Germany. The actor opted for an unusual outfit for him that included a brown linen skirt above the knee. Due to the repercussions that his election had, the star could not avoid being consulted about it.

“ I do not know! We’re all gonna die so let’s play a little ”, the protagonist of The fight Club, who is 58 years old, to the journalist Marc Malkin, from Variety, when he asked the reason why he wore a skirt at an event. During his time on the German red carpet, Pitt completed the look with a matching jacket, a pink shirt and black sheepskin boots.

During the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, the star ditched the skirts and instead opted for a loose green suit accessorizing the outfit with an olive green undershirt and vibrant yellow sneakers.

Enough of etiquette: Brad just wants to have fun JON KOPALOFF – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Bullet train is the new action movie in which Pitt He will be accompanied by Sandra Bullock. The plot revolves around a trip in which five dangerous contract killers will coincide: all on the same train. There, each other’s targets will begin to mix, leading to a bloody fight among all the characters. However, as everyone progresses through their missions, they will discover that all the cases have one link in common.

The film, which will arrive in Argentina this Thursday, has an impressive cast: together with Pitt and Bullock, they are also Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Y bad bunny. The singer, who has already performed in fast and furious 9 and in Narcos: Mexicowill have several important scenes in the film, including one in which he will face the protagonist hand-to-hand.

After the scandals with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, Pitt is slowly beginning to resume his social life. He “he has a great group of artist friends in Los Angeles that he hangs out with. And he is dating, but he is not in a serious relationship, ”said a source close to the actor to People magazine, referring to Brad’s occasional conquests on those nights of enjoyment.

Referring to the current bond with his six children, Maddox (20), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, the same informant pointed out: “Brad has dinner with his youngest children when they are all in Los Angeles. Since the children are older now, they have their own life and friends, but have a very good relationship with them”.

Brad Pitt with three of his children, in 2014 when he was still with Angelina Jolie GROSBY GROUP

The actor’s fans also had a little scare in recent weeks, after some statements emerged in July where Pitt hinted that he was abandoning acting, the actor had to go out to clarify his statements. “It seems that it was interpreted like this, as a retirement declaration. But that’s not what I meant. What I wanted to say is that I am already facing the last stretch, the last season. But in no case is it a withdrawal.

“At my age, I’ve made enough mistakes. And hopefully I accumulated enough experience of what I did right, what I did wrong. Now I have to be able to apply that kind of wisdom. I go from movie to movieand the last thing I did defines what I’m going to do next,” Pitt said.

In addition to Bullet trainPitt has another major premiere planned for 2023: in January it will hit theaters Babylon, the new feature film Damian Chazelle (La La Land). Although the plot is still a mystery, it is known that it will take place in the last days of silent Hollywood, together with the beginning of sound films. In this project, the interpreter will act accompanied by Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Flea and Spike Jonze. In addition, it is expected that next year the shooting of the film will begin, which will reunite him on screen with his friend George Clooney, under the direction of Jon Watts.