Sister of Amber Heard confesses that the actress did attack Johnny Depp

New information about domestic violence Johnny Depp suffered during her marriage with AmberHeard, According to the trial, he points out that the actress did cut his finger during one of their discussions, and that is, according to several leaked documents, WhitneyHeard, Amber’s sister, revealed details to her then-boss about the 2015 incident in which he cut his finger with a bottle. Here the details.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker