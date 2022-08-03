Sister of Amber Heard confesses that the actress did attack Johnny Depp

New information about domestic violence Johnny Depp suffered during her marriage with AmberHeard, According to the trial, he points out that the actress did cut his finger during one of their discussions, and that is, according to several leaked documents, WhitneyHeard, Amber’s sister, revealed details to her then-boss about the 2015 incident in which he cut his finger with a bottle. Here the details.

Amber Heard’s sister confesses that she did cut off Johnny Depp’s finger

The incident happened while Johnny Depp was filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie in Australia in 2015. Amber Heard accompanied the actor and in one of their discussions, she threw a bottle of vodka at him causing a serious cut on the finger that required reconstruction.

The documents specifying this statement were recently revealed along with other evidence and statements that were part of the defamation trial, but were not disclosed.

In an interrogation, Howell gave details to Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vazquez about what Whitney told him.

“I was sitting exactly where I am now because I’m sitting at my desk in the office. So she was sitting here at my computer, working…Whitney was sitting in one of the black and white chairs…she says, ‘She cut off her finger. She cut off his finger. And then she ran out the door and said, ‘I have to call someone. I have to call someone.'”

When Camille asked about who “she” was, Howell he replied that he was talking about amber and johnny and apparently she had dropped a bottle and cut his finger, Whitney told him.

During the trial, Amber denied injuring the actor and noted that the cut was caused by Johnny during a drunken spree. When Johnny went to the ER he tried to hide Amber’s guilt by lying about the incident.

Did Johnny Depp falsify evidence against Amber Heard at trial?

The new revelations come alongside more evidence and testimonies discarded during the trial. Among the material are messages from Johnny with Marilyn Manson in which they speak disparagingly of Amber Heard and Manson’s women, as well as documents in which Depp spoke about Amber’s stage as exotic dancer before meeting him.

One of the papers not included in the trial states that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had erectile dysfunction problems; according to Heard’s defense, these statements were of great importance because they would explain the reason why Depp allegedly sexually abused her.

After the jury found in favor of Johnny Depp with the documents and evidence presented, Amber Heard filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying the amount of $10 million dollars mentioned in the judgment.

TMZ revealed that Heard sold her Yucca Valley home for $1.05 million to be able to pay a part.