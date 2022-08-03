Sherlock Holmes: Robert Downey Jr. confirms his return to Sherlock Holmes | Film and Television

There is no doubt that character who plays Robert Downey Jr., a character that he makes his own, and just as he left us wanting more like Hombre de Hierroat the time he also did it with Sherlock HolmesHowever, everything seems to indicate that he is ready to interpret, once again, the peculiar detective.

And it is that the cinematographic universe of Sherlock Holmes seems to be expanding towards television, since hbo max is currently developing two series related to the films, and Robert is more than contemplated.





Downey Jr., who played the detective in the movie Guy Ritchie 2009 and its sequel in 2011, has joined the Executive production of both series through your company Team Downey. It is not yet clear if Downey will reprise his role as Sherlock, if they will tell alternate stories immersed in this cinematographic world, or if Jude Law will return as Watsonsince both projects are in the early stages of development.



Lionel Wigram, who received a story credit on the first film and produced both, is also on board as an executive producer. Sherlock Holmes It was a great success for Warner Bros. and the film grossed over $524 million worldwide on a budget of $90 million. Two years later, “Shadows game” it grossed over $543 million worldwide. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: This is how Robert Downey Jr reacted the first time he saw Chris Hemsworth Recall that the third film was originally going to be released in December 2020, but was pushed back to December 22, 2021. Now that that date has passed, the third film does not have a release date and is not currently in production.

