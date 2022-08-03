Shawn Mendes cancels world tour

Shawn Mendes announced the cancellation of his world tour ‘Wonder: The World Tour‘ to put as ‘top priority’ your mental health and thus return to the stage with greater strength.

Through a statement on his social networks, the 23-year-old singer explained that made the decision to suspend his presentations after being honest with himselfadmitting that “I wasn’t prepared for the cost of getting back on the road.”

This, after feeling that he was ready to return to the stage after facing the challenges of the quarantine caused by the C-19 pandemic; nevertheless, he chose to take whatever time is necessary to “heal, restore and rejuvenate”.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was not prepared for how difficult the tour would be after this time away,” wrote the interpreter of ‘Stitches ‘.

Also, Shawn revealed that attended with a group of health professionalswhich he assured her has helped him quite a bit, as “it’s become clearer that I need to take time that I never took personally, to grow and come back stronger.”

Camila Cabello’s ex-partner commented that once she has healed will resume his tour to make up for his fans what he canceled in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

“I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn’t mean I’m going to stop making new music and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you guys have waited a long time to see these shows and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I’ll be back as soon as I’ve had adequate time to heal,” she read in the statement.