Shawn Mendes cancels the tour due to too much stress

After the breakup, in recent months, with his girlfriend Camila CabelloShawn Mendes returns to worry the fa with the decision to cancel the world tpur to devote himself to the care of his mental health. “I started the tour with the enthusiasm of those who were returning to play live after the long stop caused by the pandemic,” wrote the singer in a long post published on his Instagram page. “But the reality is that, back so long ago, I’m not ready for how difficult the tour could be.” Shawn then “spoke to the team and worked with an incredible group of health professionals.”

Shawn Mendes and the need to take time for himself

Too much stress, therefore, and the need to take time for oneself: “It became clear that I have to take that time for myself that I have never taken, to grow and come back stronger – continues Mendes – Unfortunately I have to cancel the remaining dates of the tours in North America, the UK and Europe. I was hoping to be able to resume the shows after some time off (he had decided to stay out for three weeks, ed), but now I have to put health first. This does not mean that I will stop making new music. The greeting comes first ».