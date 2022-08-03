Shakira distracts herself from TAX PROBLEMS by taking the kids on vacation and to a baseball game

Ads

It appears that Shakira is trying to get away from Gerard Pique. The Colombian singer faced fiscal problems that worried her after her separation from the Spanish footballer. She has been charged with alleged $ 14.6 million in tax fraud in Spain and she faces 8 years in prison; she will also have to pay $ 23.1 million as a fine.

In apparent distraction from all these troubles, Shakira was recently spotted leaving the Miami airport with her sons Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, on Tuesday. She wore beautiful brown braids parted down the middle of her and cascading down her shoulders. She completed her look with a matching peach bag wrapped around her wrist. The boys wore matching outfits: red shirts, black shorts, and athletic trainers. The singer then spent a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her boys and then she was captured in Los Angeles.

The celebrity shared an Instagram post accompanied by her boys alongside three baseball players on the pitch. The boys wear the Los Angeles team jerseys. The post caption read: “Thanks to the Dodgers for making my kids feel at home.” Although the singer doesn’t post much about her private life, this post showed that she is trying to distract herself.

Unlike her former partner, Shakira isn’t having much fun. The couple have been together for 11 years and she announced the separation, saying, “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this time for the well-being of our children, which is our top priority. Thanks in advance for your understanding and respect ”. The reason for their separation was that Pique was unfaithful to Shakira. Soon the news spread like fire and people on social media got outraged.

The celebrity was recently charged with six counts of fraud over 2 years (2012 and 2014). Although the singer has to pay a hefty sum, she refused to accept an out-of-court settlement. Admission to the deal would prove her guilty after charges against the singer were made public. It was then discovered that Shakira had pretended to be living abroad to avoid taxes. This happened when the singer was with her former partner. But her PR study of hers stated: “She believes in her innocence and has decided to leave the matter in the hands of the law.”

