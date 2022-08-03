SET IN THE CITY, LARGO GARIBALDI GOES BACK IN TIME FOR THE FILM ON THE DRAKE

Largo Garibaldi is ready to go back in time. Exactly in 1957 when Enzo Ferrari lived and worked in the city. The area in front of the Storchi Theater, with the fountain of the two rivers by Graziosi, will be one of the shooting sets of the film by director Michael Mann dedicated to the private and professional life of the Drake. For this reason these days this area will remain closed to transit and will undergo a transformation to go back 65 years. In view of the day of the clapperboard, which could be Thursday 4 August, some street furniture will be covered or removed, such as baskets, street lamps, racks, traffic lights, bus stop shelters, but also signs and advertising billboards. There will also be pruning of trees and bushes and the integration of public green with other potted plants to complete the scenographic apparatus. In addition, from 1 to 5 August circulation will be suspended, except for emergency vehicles and police forces, in addition to production vehicles. Other shootings in the same area are also scheduled for 24 August and 9 September. And while Modena, thanks to the magic of Hollywood, is transformed into an open-air set, the hope is only one, that of stumbling upon the Via Emilia in Penelope Cruz and Adam Driver.