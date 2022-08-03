Selena Gomez will produce the remake of the film A Career Woman

Actress Selena Gomez could be the producer of the remake of the comedy A career woman, a project destined for Hulu.

Selena Gomez it seems she will be the producer of the remake from A career womaneven if it has not been revealed, it will also be the protagonist.

The original film starred Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford.

The screenplay for the new version of the comedy A career woman will be signed by Ilana Pena, creator of the series Elena, Diventerò Presidente. The film will then be distributed by Hulu and, for now, the director has not been chosen.

Selena Gomez is concluding negotiations to be a producer on the remake that will bring the story of a 30-year-old secretary who takes a leading role when her boss breaks her leg. But when the young woman has a winning idea, her boss tries to take credit for it.

The original film earned over $ 100 million at the box office and garnered six Oscar nominations, including Mike Nichols’ Best Director category.

Selena previously collaborated with Hulu on the Only Murders in the Building series.