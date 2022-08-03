Selena Gomez to star in remake of Executive Secretary movie

Digital Millennium and DPA

Selena Gomez Not only does he succeed in the music industry, he also does it in the cinema. The actress and singer is one step away from closing an agreement with 20th Century Studios to star in the new version of Executive Secretary (Working Girl), the 1988 comedy that Mike Nichols.

In accordance with dead lineIlana Pena (Diary of a future president, crazy ex-girlfriend) is writing the script for the remake that will possibly see the light directly in streaming, through Hulu. yesIf negotiations with Gomez come to fruition, the Solo Murders in the Building star could also produce the remake.

Specific details of the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, but the original film, starring such stars as Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver either Joan Cusacktold the story of a secretary who pretends to have her boss’s job after her boss stole her idea and breaks her leg in a skiing accident.

The film was nominated for six Oscars, including best film, director and actress for Griffith, but only received one award: the statuette for best song for the theme. Let the River Run composed and performed by Carly Simon.

Selena Gomez has won the favor of critics for her role as Mabel Mora in the series EITHERnly Murders in the Building, in which he shares the scene with the renowned actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.

His character in the Hulu production earned him the award People’s Choice in the star category TV’s Favorite Comedy and a nomination for Critics’ Choice for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

A few days ago, the interpreter of Same Old Love celebrated his 30th birthday alongside Taylor Swift. She is also promoting the new line of her makeup brand, RareBeauty.

