Selena Gomez to Produce a Working Girl Reboot

We are obsessed with seeing Selena Gomez on TikTok and we don’t care who knows. From her hilarious take on lip-sync trends to her makeup tips and her down-to-earth life, we’re strong and proud fans of Gomez. The only drawback? A TikTok video lasts just a few moments and we want more of our queen.

So when we learn that the Lose You to Love You singer is set to star in 20th Century Studios’ reboot of the ’80s hit working girl, we couldn’t hold back. What’s going on? Well, according to a report Deadline According to a report, the multi-phenomenon is developing a remake of Working Girl for the producer Diary of a future president the creator Ilana Pento adapting the script. Not bad (and by that we mean amazing).

What is Working Girl about?

To bring you up to date with the history, the Working Girl The original stars Melanie Griffith as Tess, a working-class secretary with entrepreneurial ambitions. When her boss (Sigourney Weaver) breaks her leg, Tess takes advantage of her absence to pose as her. She then establishes a partnership with Jack Trainer (Harrison Ford), who is threatened by his ruse. The film was a huge success at the time and racked up an impressive six Academy Award nominations.

Selena Gomez, who just celebrated his 30 years, is in final negotiations to produce a part of the film, originally directed by mike nichols, but it is not yet clear if we will see her on the screen, since no casting details have been given yet.