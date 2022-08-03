Selena Gomez looks fabulous in a full bathing suit on TikTok

Selena Gomez shared two looks with full bathing suits that highlight the importance of having this type of models among our options. Of course we love to enjoy the sun sheathed in bikini that today stand out better dressed, betting on the triangular minimalist silhouettes that predominated in the nineties. However, here lies an alternative that is also a must for the holidays.

The full bathing suits They are ideal for various occasions. Are comfortable and they help us highlight our silhouette, with the certainty that everything will stay right in its place. This is ideal for those times when the movement will be a constant. They are perfect for jumping into a natural water hole, getting on a boat, swimming in caves or diving. Also if you are just looking for a versatile swimsuit with which you can get a look only when adding skirt or shorts. American actress, Selena Gomezattest to it.

How to wear a full swimsuit in the style of Selena Gomez?

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The protagonist of Only Murders In The Building exemplified which is the king of the swimwear on trend, as all-black styles will always top the list of holiday staples. They are elegant, stylize our figure and are the most comfortable. The celebrity opts for a model with thin straps and a straight neckline. She highlighted it by painting her white nails. He sported a pulled-back bun, gold earrings, and pouty lips. naked with effect glossy.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

With similar accessories, highlighting the golden hoops in style, posted a second look on his TikTok account in which he wore an alternative with ruched necklinein this case with a colorful pattern pattern. The lips glossy nude are a constant that happens both times. Selena Gomez pay attention to these little details to look impeccable, even if it seems like the most carefree styling.

The celebrity thus shows that having both options will be a success to give versatility to our summer bets. We can complement them with fluid pants, skirts with openings, miniskirts and shorts, or garments with transparencies. Remember that the little details make all the difference.