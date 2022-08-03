Selena Gomez, in talks to produce a reboot of the film A career woman

TV series

Only Murders in the Building 2, the cast of the tv series

Less than a year after the release of the first ten episodes of the entertaining show with strong streaks of mystery and crime, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are ready to return to the screen to untie the unresolved knots of the formidable debut season. With them, in the cast, many new entries that the public will love very much

Selena Gomez is one of the three protagonists of Only Murders in the Building, comedy TV series with a crime vocation in streaming with the episodes of the second season from June 28 on Disney +, also visible on Sky Q and through the app on Now Smart Stick. Her character is Mabel Mora, an artist with a dark past and tenant of the famous building that gives the show its title

Martin Short, Oliver Putnam in the series, is another of the tenants of the Arconia, the luxury condominium on the Upper West Side that is the backdrop to the events. Oliver is a Broadway director who, like some of his neighbors, is passionate about true-crime-themed podcasts.