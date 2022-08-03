San Sebastián, a city of cinema that does not forget the Belle Epoque

Archive – La Concha Beach. – EUROPA PRESS – Archive

MADRID, Aug. 3 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The city ​​of San Sebastian It is known worldwide for its pintxos, its famous Playa de la Concha beach and its international film festival. But the city always surprises visitors by showing its most romantic side that does not forget the ‘belle epoque’ which has led this jewel in the north of Spain to become one of the most visited destinations in our country.

Cradle of royal summer vacations since 1845 and the epicenter of red carpet glamor every year, San Sebastián is one of the essential destinations that the Bay of Biscay gives us to enjoy with all five senses, and a sixth if any.

KURSAAL CONGRESS PALACE.

We propose to start the tour in San Sebastián paying a well-deserved tribute to the passion for cinema that this city exudes through the seventh art. Specifically, approaching Kursaal Conference Center which, next to Zurriola beach, which hosts the San Sebastian Festival for decades.

Designed by the Pritzker Prize winner Rafael Moneo, these two glass cubes, according to their author, are reminiscent of ‘two rocks stranded’ at the mouth of the Urumea River, underlining the harmony between the natural and the artificial.

Mandatory stop is also the current City Hall of San Sebastian former seat of the Gran Casino de Donostia where politicians, writers and artists of the Belle Epoque used to entertain themselves. In the heart of Bahía de la Concha, with the perpetual atmosphere of the Old Town behind it and with the tranquility of the Alderdi Eder gardens in front of it, the Town Hall is, without a doubt, a must-see tourist destination.

VICTORIA EUGENIA THEATRE.

With a typical Belle Epoque design but with a very modern spirit, the Ttheater Victoria Eugenia, celebrated its first centenary in 2012. Located in the heart of the city, overlooking the Kursaal and on the banks of the Urumea River, the theater was the scene of events such as the world premieres of Alfred Hitchcock’s films Vertigo and North by Northwest.

The building of sandstone and decorative plateresque motifs with forms of the Spanish Renaissance, was created by the architect Francisco de Urcola in 1912. On the facade of the building stand out, on the Doric columns, four sculptural groups that represent the opera, the tragedy, comedy and drama.

The Victoria Eugenie Theater It has been for decades the main stage of the International Film Festival and since its renovation in 2007 it offers new spaces and cutting-edge audiovisual technologies.

PEARL SPA.

At the beginning of the 20th century the Queen Maria Christina established in the city the summer center of the Royal House. To serve the aristocracy, a wooden spa was created, ‘The Pearl of the Ocean’ which was replaced in 1912 by the new spa, considered by the newspapers of the time as one of the most beautiful in the world.

The project for the new spa was integrated into the reform of the entire Shell: the promenade was widened, the overhangs were created and closed and the cabins were installed in them to remove the carts from the sand and the new railing was also designed. The famous white railing worthy of the best photographs.

In 1994 the area of Spa it was rebuilt again, becoming a thalassotherapy and sports center, combining the benefits of the sea with fitness and restoration in an incomparable setting.

HOTEL MARIA CRISTINA.

Its design, the work of the architect Charles Mewes (who was also in charge of designing the Ritz hotel in Madrid and Paris) and its location, next to the Urumea River and with views of the sea, made this hotel the favorite of the aristocracy of the belle epoque. Originally the building originally had an L-shaped floor plan, but in the fifties of the 20th century a wing was added to the building, giving it the U-shaped floor plan that it still retains.

After the Civil War and the postwar period, the hotel recovered its splendor with the creation of the San Sebastian International Film Festival, whose stars have stayed at the Hotel ever since and every year. In fact, the proximity to the Victoria Eugenia Theater made it possible for the stars to pass from one to another on a red carpet, one of the most distinctive elements of the Festival at an international level.

Actors such as Elizabeth Taylor, Bette Davis, Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Brad Pitt, Susan Sarandon, Sophia Loren, Al Pacino, Michael Douglas, Elizabeth Taylor, Kirk Douglas, Robert Mitchum, Robert de Niro, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson or the Spaniards Pedro Almodóvar or Francisco Rabal, among many others.

In 2012 the hotel was completely renovated inside, maintaining its emblematic façade.

A CINEMA HOTEL: ZINEMA7 HOTEL

But the Hotel Maria Cristina is not the only movie hotel in the city. Born on the foundations of what was for four decades the largest multiplex in San Sebastián, the Hotel Zinema7formerly Astoria7, is a reflection of the passion of the people of San Sebastian for cinema. a movie hotel in which every room and every corner pays homage to the stars who have passed through its famous Zinemaldia.

Located in the quiet neighborhood of Amara, its privileged location invites you to take a pleasant 10-minute walk along the newly remodeled green avenue of Sancho el Sabio to the romantic area, as well as to walk down the river bank of the Urumea towards its mouth at the Kursaal. or pedal to the epicenter of the hustle and bustle of the old town in 5 minutes.

In 2022 it has obtained the distinctive Euskadi Family Tourism, a seal that recognizes accommodation that stands out for the quality of its service proposal aimed at traveling families. To do this, it has an offer for families that includes

specific reception and security protocols.

The hotel has a total of 102 rooms decorated with images and information about the different personalities that have passed through the international festival. Its image, a nod to the history of this emblematic building, recovers the aesthetics and typography of the cinemas that once occupied this space, which today also houses Bistroteka Zinema7, one of the most recommended gastronomic spaces in the city where the San Sebastian tradition blends with a contemporary touch.

The hotel, which has a high online reputation, It also has the Hitchcock Suite, a 32-square-meter room with a terrace on the top floor of the hotel that is a well-deserved tribute to the genius of celluloid, as well as an interesting library where you can reserve movies or books and enjoy them in peace in the rooms.

STAR GASTRONOMY.

And we cannot leave San Sebastián without tasting its gastronomy, one of the best in the world, which allows it to have 19 Michelin Stars distributed in 11 restaurants within a radius of 25 kilometers. It is the second city in the world with the most Michelin stars per square meter, only surpassed by Kyoto.

But in addition to the first class cuisine in its streets you will find countless recommended bars, full of pintxos, miniature cuisine his birthplace is in the old part of the Gipuzkoan capital.

Among the most popular pintxos in the Old part of San Sebastian connoisseurs highlight the mushroom pintxo, from the Tambo bar; the prawn skewer from Gandarias, the charlota stuffed with spider crab cream from the historic bar Martínez; the grilled mushroom with egg yolk from Ganbara and the delicious urolathe lobster pintxo at the Casa Urola bar.

And among the most classic downtown San Sebastian you can enjoy the anchovy pintxo at the Antonio Bar; the chorrera, a tasty pintxo of boiled egg with ham from the La Espiga bar; the Ciaboga bar dish, some delicious seasoned potatoes; and the sheaf pintxo from Alustiza.