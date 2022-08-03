Salma Hayek, moved by the love of Angelina Jolie to Mexico

Salma Hayek loves Mexico. The actress told us how excited she is that our country is becoming increasingly important in productions around the world, both in terms of talent and locations, and of course. inspiration. That happened in her most recent project as an actress directed by Angelina Jolie, entitled “Without blood.” “I just finished Angelina’s movie, which is about an imaginary country, although she imagined it a little bit Mexican and she’s done a beautiful thing, in which she shares credits with Demian Bichir,” Hayek said.

The Mexican, who moved to Hollywood three decades ago, did not rule out being part of the cast of the movie “I want your life”, along with other national actors such as Bárbara de Regil, Natalia Téllez and Erick Elías.

read also: This is what Brendan Fraser looks like with almost 200 extra kilos for his new movie

Adriana Barraza gives life lessons

Every time Adriana Barraza speaks, people fall silent around her. And it’s because she even unintentionally gives acting and life lessons. She greets everyone regardless of who she is, suddenly she blurts out a phrase about the importance of the family with which she must live or that each actor is a product of those around him on stage. She thanks, for example, whoever mistreated her on set, as she says she gave him strength. “There’s time for everything,” she says.



Photo: Instagram

They do business with… “Holidays of Terror”

Many people may remember it with some ridicule, but the film “Holidays of terror”, with Pedro Fernández and Tatiana, is a phenomenon still in force after 33 years of its making, as there are allusive shirts for sale. The garment shows a black and white collage of the protagonists screaming or looking terrified, which attracts the attention of buyers. “It sells well,” say the merchants.



Photo: Instagram

read also: Roberto Palazuelos answers Andrés García, he does not accept a duel