Ryan Gosling chose his favorite word in Spanish and explained what he uses it for: “It’s always for you”

With a platinum blonde and no beard, the Ryan Gosling of today has little to do with the one who starred Diary of a passion in 2004. But, the Canadian actor was always in the spotlight of Hollywood. His latest projects are the new film by Barbie, beside margot robbieand the recent premiere of Netflix the gray man. Married more than a decade ago to his colleague Eva Mendes, of Cuban descent, surprised to reveal what his favorite Spanish word is.

The actor is usually very secretive about his private life. he met Mendes during the filming of The place where it all ends in 2011 and five years later they were secretly married. Today They have two daughters together, Esmeralda and Amanda, ages 5 and 7., but few data are known about them. The couple maintains secrecy on a personal level and focuses on showing each other’s projects.

In a recent interview, Gosling revealed two small personal details: what is your favorite food and what word do you choose from Spanish. In a chat with With everythingthe Netflix account that is dedicated to the content spanglish, he honored his wife’s Cuban ancestry.

“If I could only eat one thing for the rest of my life, it would be Eva’s mother’s rice pudding,” said the actor without hesitation. As a compliment, he added: “It’s like an angel crying on your tongue”. In addition, he revealed what his favorite word in Spanish is ‘cone’ and explained why: “You can’t use it wrong. But she is always there for you.”

Mendes, who replied to the interview through her Instagram account, was proud of her husband’s words. “Hey my Latinos! they have to hear this. It’s very sweet! My mother and ‘pussy’ are included,” she remarked.

family anecdote

the gray man became the most watched on Netflix. With 88,550,000 cumulative viewing hours 5 days after its premiere, it ranks First place in the ranking of English-language films of the platform. It is also the most expensive film.

The plot presents a CIA agent, known as Sierra 6, who accidentally discovers a material that could put his superiors in check, so he decides to go on the run and abandon a mission, which will place him at the point sight of his enemies. Also participating in this action film Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, and Jessica Henwick.

During filming in prague, Mendes traveled with his two daughters to meet with the actor. They stayed at a hotel near the place where it was filmed and there a funny anecdote took place between the couple.

In the middle of filming, Gosling’s cell phone rang and, seeing that it was his wife, he answered as best he could. “I used my free hand,” he detailed. On the other side, Eva’s voice consulted him: “How long will these explosions last? Because the girls have a Zoom piano lesson!” Given this, the actor only managed to respond, with a lot of humor: “I calculate that an hour.”