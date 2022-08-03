Rumor: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return in Secret Wars

The incredible success of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% made fans want to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back under any pretext. With the multiverses officially motivating the next phases of Marvel and Doctor Strange’s cameos in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%, for many it is a matter of time before this possibility is confirmed. In the last edition of Comic-Con, it was assured that the great villain to defeat now will be Kang and that we will have an adaptation of Secret Wars. A new rumor suggests that this story could bring back the other two incarnations of Spider-Man.

Keep reading: Comic-Con 2022: Confirm Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars

Since his appearance in Loki – 96% and the confirmation of his arrival in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel fans knew that Kang would be the main villain, which opens up many possibilities thanks to his complex history in the comics. This has long led many to theorize that Secret Wars was nearing the big screen, which became official when Kevin Feige announced not one but two Avengers movies for 2025. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Wars They will be the titles that will close Phase 6 of the franchise, with a few months away for their respective premieres.

Although Kang is not originally related to Secret Wars, it makes a lot of sense that this would be adapted for the movies. After all, Kang has abilities that allow him to travel and discover new universes in any time and space, and now that titles like Spider-Man – 89%, The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% and X Men they are part of the canon one can only hope for more references and cameos with these characters. This tactic would very well fulfill the wishes of nostalgic fans who want new things, but also to see familiar faces and those characters they grew up with and became fans of in the first place.

In the comics, an entity kidnaps various heroes from various universes to watch them fight for the hell of it. His goal is to find out who is stronger, but deep down he pays more attention to war because it is so much fun. Kang, or various versions of this villain, could easily take that place when the entire multiverse collapses, something that almost happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home and that appears to be based on Sylvie’s actions in the season finale of Loki.

You may also like: Jessica Alba assures that Marvel is still very Caucasian

Daniel R.P.K.an insider who has already given valuable information about Marvel in the past, believes that there are great possibilities of seeing Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield back in the MCU for the big event that will be Secret Wars:

I’m sure Tobey, Andrew and Patrick Stewart will be back for Secret Wars. Will Hugh Jackman do it?

I’m sure Tobey, Andrew and Patrick Stewart are all coming back for Secret Wars. Will Hugh Jackman? — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 24, 2022

Although he does not talk about concrete information, it does not sound as far-fetched as one would think. Hugh Jackman said goodbye to Wolverine in Logan – 93% and has sworn not to return, even if it is a very good story, but if it is not him, perhaps by then we will have his replacement, who would also be part of the new mutant movies within the UCM. On the other hand, Patrick Stewart had also said that he would no longer play Xavier, but his small cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems to indicate that he is willing to return to cheer up the fans.

Fans have a couple of years to generate very crazy theories and that is with Secret Wars and the multiverses truly everything is possible. Some want to see the cast of Fantastic Four (2005) – 27% and Chris Evans himself has already commented on several occasions that he would rather return as Johnny Storm than as Captain America. The movie could also bring back the wasted Inhumans – 10% and up items from the X-Men franchise – 81%, including its prequels. Of course, Marvel will do its best to keep everything secret, while the new movies will offer crumbs to generate the appropriate expectations. The truth is that this premise would very well justify such a movement that allows us to navigate between what is known and future proposals for the UCM.

don’t leave without reading: Comic-Con 2022: Kevin Feige reveals when Marvel Studios could announce his X-Men project