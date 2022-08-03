Ronaldo to the bench in the Premier League “

From fleeing Old Trafford after being substituted at half-time against Rayo Vallecano the probable departure from the bench in the first championship.

“Manchester United-Brighton, Ronaldo to the bench” The summer of Cristiano Ronaldo he is about to enrich himself with another, bitter chapter. As reported by the Sun, in fact, Erik Ten Hag would have ready a real hit for his first official bench with the Manchester Unitedthe exclusion of CR7 from the starting eleven who on Sunday 7 August at 3 pm will receive Brighton for the first day of the Premier League 2022-’23.

Erik Ten Hag “bewitched” by Martial Obviously, behind the choice of the Dutch coach there would be no punitive reasons after Cristiano, with a gesture however unwelcome by the coaching staff and the rest of the squad, decided to leave the stadium alone when the friendly test against Rayo Vallecano was still in progress. , immediately after being alternated by the coach with Diallo after the interval. Ten Hag wants to trust those who gave good answers during the retreat and the friendlies, or the trident made up of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and also by that Anthony Martial, who theoretically remains among the transferable ones and who is in the crosshairs of the Juventus, but which at present is an asset to the new Manchester.

