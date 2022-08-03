Roblox will remove the iconic “oof” sound due to copyright issues

Due to copyright issues, Roblox has announced that it will be removing the “oof” sound from the game, and many fans are taking to social media to express their disappointment at the news.

The beloved “oof” sound of gamers Roblox (and at this point the sound of any video game lover) has become one of the great memes of the community. It appears in montages, videos and in any other creation that we can find on the internet, becoming synonymous with the gaming culture of recent years.

However, it seems that it will no longer be a feature of the game in which it was popularized. The audio has been removed from the game and this change has been confirmed via the official Roblox Twitter account.

The announcement tweet revealed that the removal of the audio is from “license problems”. The company later added that they had “created a default sound to replace it” that took effect immediately after the “oof” audio was removed.

Fans were quick to express their disappointment at the elimination. It quickly went viral on Twitter under the hashtag #SaveTheOOF and Big Oof.

However, Roblox revealed in the same Tweet that they plan to expand the Avatar Shop with a “range of sounds old and new in the future”.

Where does the Roblox oof sound come from?

While Roblox has yet to confirm the exact parameters of the license disagreement, the origins could be a major reason for the copyright takedown. Sound was created by Tommy Tallarico, who currently works as CCO of Intellivision

Tallarico created the sound for a 2000 game called Messiah. In 2019 he realized the similarities between this audio and the one that appears on Roblox. Instead of suing, Tallarico and Roblox were able to come to an agreement that allowed the audio to remain in the game and also benefit its creator.

The result was that the sound became a microtransaction that the developers were then able to license. Since Tallarico still owns the rights to the “oof” audio, it is very likely that he is the cause of it now being removed from Roblox. However, neither Roblox nor he have confirmed this.