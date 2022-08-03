Robert Downey Jr., the guardian angel of Armie Hammer, the actor who fights his addictions and faces serious accusations | Hollywood actors | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Some time ago, Armie Hammer was involved in a major controversy when text messages of atypical sexual content with some models were leaked. However, the situation worsened when a woman accused him of having raped her when they were in a relationship. Although he denied these claims, it seems to have been the breaking point for the “death on the nile”, because he needed the help of Robert Downey Jr.

Although Elizabeth Chambers, Hammer’s wife, separated from him, continues to support you through the process and wishes him a speedy recovery, as it is the best for his family.

Recently, “Vanity Fair” revealed that Armie Hammer is struggling with drugs, alcohol and sex. Therefore, he decided to take more drastic measures for his improvement and Robert Downey Jr. is helping him.

Armie Hammer canceled several projects after allegations of sexual abuse against him (Photo: Stephane De Sakutin / AFP)

HOW IS ROBERT DOWNEY JR. ARMIE HAMMER?

According to a source close to both actors, Robert Downey Jr. would be helping Armie Hammer during these hard times. “Vanity Fair” reported that the interpreter of “Avengers: Endgame” hhe had paid for his friend’s stay in a rehabilitation center in Florida for six months.

It is an institution that is located on a 52-acre property in Silver Springer. According to the center’s website, The Guest House“caters mainly to clients who have a lot of stress or lifestyles with a lot of public exposure such as business executives, politicians and entertainment professionals”.

On the other hand, the magazinePeople” he consulted with the representatives of Robert Downey Jr., who did not want to respond to the allegations. Meanwhile, Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, said that “I didn’t know anything about that matter”.

Is It is not the first time that the 35-year-old actor has entered rehab.since a similar process had already been completed in December and, since then, he had stayed away from the public eye in the Cayman Islands, where he was working at “Morritt’s Resort”.

Apparently her father Michael Armand Hammer, who is a big businessman, I would have cut off all financial aid and needed an input method. Which would also explain why Downey would have paid for his new stay in rehab.

Armie Hammer in the Cayman Islands, where he was working at “Morritt’s Resort” (Photo: Twitter)

WHY ROBERT DOWNEY JR. ARE YOU HELPING ARMIE HAMMER?

Apparently, this assistance in difficult times It’s something that Robert Downey usually does.because he himself went through problems with addictions.

“The is the mainstay when people in Hollywood are going through a bad time. They see Robert as this representation of someone who has overcome it (his addictions) and is walking on the other side. Robert takes this as a great honor and responsibility.”, assured the source to the magazine “People”.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Downey was the talking point of all the media, as he was arrested and imprisoned on several occasions for drug-related charges.

Robert Downey Jr in Los Angeles court in 1999, was sentenced to spend 3 years in jail (Photo: AP)

In one of his court appearances in 1999, the actor who is now known for playing Tony Stark described his addiction as feeling “thaving a shotgun in his mouth, with his fingers on the trigger and like tasting the metal of the gun”.

Since 2002, he has been soberbecoming one of the highest paid actors in the world, with earnings greater than 80 million annually, according to “Forbes” magazine.

