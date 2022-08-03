Rihanna pregnant with her first child with ASAP Rocky

Singer Rihanna She cannot be living a better moment in her romantic relationship with the rapper ASAP Rocky, and although a few hours ago her surroundings spoke of the proximity of a possible wedding for this 2022, it has been her pregnancy that has monopolized all the prominence international. The Barbadian artist is expecting her first babythe result of her relationship with the singer, and this is demonstrated by the images published in the last few hours by the newspaper ‘Daily Mail‘.

Both announced their relationship a few months ago

And it is that, as we say, during the last dates the couple has been related to very serious plans for the future that ranged from marriage to fatherhood, something that has finally been confirmed in the last few hours. Although neither of them wanted to comment on the snapshots published by this mediumthe truth is that the news is spreading like wildfire on social networks, and the size of their belly shows the important step they have taken.

In these, both the singer and the rapper walk calmly through the streets of New York, making it clear that they do not seem to care too much what is said about them or that their pregnancy is discovered, since the one from Barbados wears an outfit revealing her status. And that the temperatures in the North American city are not exactly inviting to look ‘great guy’.

Social networks, of course, have not taken long to turn the news into one of the most commented in recent hours, following the reactions of the millions of followers that the singer accumulates and leaving us the first congratulations to the couple. At 33 years old, Rihanna will not continue with her musical career, at least for the moment, to focus on one of the aspects that can excite her the most: being a mother. The news also comes only months after they made their relationship official, so the surprise could not have been greater.