Rihanna decides to tag herself in her biggest hit and achieves a new viral

Rihanna’s fans wake up this morning revolutionized because the singer has decided to label herself on streaming platforms with what has ended up being her biggest hit. At least on Spotify, Rihanna’s most-streamed song is ‘This Is What You Came For’, but until now, it was only featured on it as a Calvin Harris ‘featuring’. From today, both appear as main artists.

‘This Is What You Came For’, which curiously has a credit from Taylor Swift, exceeds 1.3 billion views, ahead of ‘Work’ and ‘Needed Me’, which exceed 1,000, and a series of Rihanna songs in around 900 million streams, as is the case with ‘Umbrella’, ‘We Found Love’, ‘Love On the Brain’ and ‘FourFiveSeconds’.

It is unknown why Rihanna has decided to label herself in this song after so many years, but there are those who believe that her team is looking to improve her statistics in the face of the imminent release of a single, an extreme that has not been confirmed.

On the other hand, in recent weeks Rihanna has a new viral. This is one of the songs from her latest album ‘ANTI’, ‘Woo’. The song has gone viral on TikTok, specifically with the altered pitch as you can hear below, and therefore its normal version has appeared on TikTok viral playlists and on playlists like “big on the internet”. It will soon exceed 100 million views without even being a single.



