Rihanna confirms that she will release new music – El Democrata

Mexico City. A little over six years, Rihanna He launched Antian album that, so far, is his latest record project. Since then, the Barbadian singer has focused her efforts towards her career as businesswomanheading lingerie and makeup brands. Simultaneously, his fans have waited for the arrival of new music material which, until today, has given very few signs of proximity.

For a few days, when Rihanna confirmed that she was pregnant, her followers assumed that the artist would probably leave the studios and stages. However, the interpreter umbrella He ended the rumors of his supposed retirement during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

It’s been an exciting road and I’m taking it easy. There is always something new, so I am receiving it and enjoying itcommented on the current stage of his life. Later, Rihanna stressed that she tries to concentrate in one thing at a timeand that, eventually, the world will hear new compositions of his again.

The singer did not toast no approximate date in which his new music could arrive; however, he joked that none of the songs will be for babies. My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullabycommented.

In September 2021, Rihanna assured that her next album will be completely different to what he has done so far; yes, he stated that It’s not going to be what you expect, keep that in mind. Whatever they know about me ain’t gonna be what they hearsaid for AP. According to its advances, the new material will be of experimentationsso what music is like fashion, you must be able to play with it, I must dress as you wish (…) So I’m having fun.

It is worth remembering that the November 30 last year, the artist received the title of Hnational heroine. That day, the Antillean country became a republicso your Prime Minister Mia Mottleytook the opportunity to recognize the singer as a country icon.

Upon receiving the appointment, Rihanna gave a speech where she said: I feel very proud of being go down and i will be until the day I dieThis is the only place I call home. I have traveled the world and received many awards and recognitions