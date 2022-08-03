Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reappear in a romantic evening without their little son

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reappeared in the public eye three months after becoming parents for the first time. It was in New York City where The celebrity couple was caught early this Wednesday taking a walk hand in hand around the city without the company of her newborn baby.

In the images published by Daily Mail you can see Rihanna wearing baggy black clothes. Her outfit consisted of two pieces: pants and a sweatshirt with bags and a hood. The singer wore a washed face and her hair was completely collected in a poorly made bun.

Likewise, the rapper also opted for dark colors in his clothes, which were more adjusted to those of his pretty girlfriend; black glasses, boots and a golden chain.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walk around in love



Is It is not the first time that we see Rihanna after welcoming her son. In early July, she was seen in the crowd at the Wireless Fest music festival in London, where A$AP Rocky put on a powerful performance.

On that occasion, the singer from Barbados was surrounded by her security team and was indifferent to the screams of her fans when they discovered her.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky protect their son’s privacy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents on May 13. So far the name and identity of the little one is unknown, as his loving parents have chosen to take care of his privacy.

One point to note is that since Rihanna became a mother, she has chosen to wear comfortable and loose clothing, unlike when she was pregnant and she did not miss the opportunity to show the world her bulging belly with very original looks.

Rihanna was natural during her pregnancy

