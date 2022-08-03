Reviews: Argentine cinema: reviews of “Lunatics”, “The luminous field” and “The future”

LUNATICS

–lunatics (Argentina-Uruguay-Mexico/2022). Direction and script: Martín Salinas. Cast: Daniel Hendler, Luis Ziembrowski, Rafael Spregelburd, Gerardo Chendo, Julián Kartun, Verónica Llinás, Marina Bellatti, Marcelo Subiotto, Francisco Lumerman, Pablo Pinto, Alfonso Dosal, Cassandra Ciangherotti and Julieta Egurrola. Photography: Marcelo Iaccarino. Editing: Andrea Kleinman. Music: Jimena Salinas Slemenson. Duration: 98 minutes. Theatrical release. ★★½

There is a key fact to understand the logic that moves the threads of lunatics. His director is Martín Salinas, who had his last time in the folding chair in 2012 with the police comedy Not one more man. But where the director has the most experience is in writing scripts for both Mexican and national productions, including several episodes of Final time. Some of the stories created for the unitary series serve as raw material for this co-production between Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay.

The action of this choral film starts with the president of the United States tweeting a decision that unleashes a planetary economic cataclysm. While the media dedicate long hours to rumors and analysis without any perspective, several characters from Buenos Aires, Mexico and Montevideo intersect their destinies as a result of the bad new arrival from the North.

There are three stories and they are crossed by a commitment to blackness to portray the miseries of the modern and globalized world with an ironic gaze. There is a man from Buenos Aires who enters a television studio with a bomb vest while they interview the politician who supposedly swindled him, a Mexican on the verge of suicide whose fate will change before the arrival of a woman and a psychiatrist from Montevideo trying to solve his financial problems while psychiatric hospital where he works, one of the most dangerous patients escapes.

The resonances of today do not prevent the film, like almost all those that appeal to the choral format, from being somewhat irregular, with a couple of more and better developed stories and one (the Mexican one, whose inclusion is due to co-production issues) that sounds forced. Just as forced as the accent of several Argentine actors playing Uruguayans.

The result is an obvious film in its critical message that tries to make comedy using everyday anxieties as a base. A laudable intention that, however, does not materialize on the screen. EZEQUIEL BOETTI

THE LUMINOUS FIELD

Director of Endless, Around the corner, Impossible, Eyes of heaven, The noble equality, The homeland Y Tiburcio proposes an ambitious and at times fascinating journey to the Formosan Chaco to portray and (re)think the situation of the Pilagá Indians 100 years after a Swedish expedition that made the same journey.

the luminous field (Argentina/2022). Direction, script, photography and production: Cristian Pauls. Edition: Luisa Paes, Ignacio Masllorens and Cristian Pauls. Sound: Joaquín Rajadel and Paula Ramírez. Music: Richard Wagner. Duration: 127 minutes. At El Cultural San Martín (Sarmiento and Paraná), Thursday 4 and 25, at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday 6 and 27, at 7:00 p.m.; Friday 12, at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday 14, at 5:00 p.m.; Saturday 20, at 5:00 p.m.; and Sunday 21, at 7:00 p.m.. ★★★½



In 1920, the Swedish soldier Gustav Emil Haeger led a scientific-commercial expedition through the Chaco of Formosa (near what are now the towns of Las Lomitas and Pozo del Tigre), which at that time were inhabited by the Pilagá community. The mission had an extraordinary photographic and film record that gave life to the documentary Following the Indian trails of the Pilcomayo River.



Although that record already served as the basis for a series on Canal Encuentro about native peoples and for October Pilaga, Cristian Pauls uses it in a very different way. Take those images of extraordinary testimonial value (later we will know that the rain ruined many rolls so the result could have been even more impressive) and the meticulous original diary that is read here in off-screen and in Swedish to then remake that old one and see what has changed (and what has not) in those lands.

The axis is a long and detailed journey during which Pauls visits the descendants of the original Pilagá and analyzes the situation from different points of view. At one point, for example, the voice of Mirta Busnelli is heard reading part of a court ruling that orders multiple “reparations” by the State after two massacres against that people that occurred in 1919 (very shortly before the Haeger expedition) and in 1947.

In another interesting passage the luminous field Pauls is tempted to show the new pilagá generations some of those images taken by Haeger’s team of those who were their ancestors, which in itself is a curiosity, but also contains all kinds of internal and ethical contradictions regarding issues such as the colonialism.

Pauls speaks with a linguist who is an expert in the language of the Pilagá, asks questions and listens carefully to his interlocutors and reflects in off-screen about possible postures and impostures. The result is a somewhat excessive feature film lasting more than two hours that rides between the ethnographic documentary, the travel and adventure genre (at times a certain spirit emerges herzogian), and the essay on the intrinsic dilemmas of filming and telling the story of the so punished, humiliated and exiled native peoples without falling into paternalism or picturesqueness. DIEGO BATLLE

THE FUTURE

The maker of Bonanza, Sofabed, The Ethnographer Y Lopez got a valuable record on Argentina in times of pandemic.

The future (Argentina/2022). Direction and script: Ulises Rosell. Photography: Alejo Maglio and Gustavo Biazzi. Editing: Ulises Rosell and Andrés Tambornino. Sound: Francisco Seoane, Federico Billordo and Federico Esquerro. Music: Daniel Melero and Diego Tuñón. Producer: Pelicano Cine. Duration: 100 minutes. Saturdays August 6, 13, 20 and 27, at 10 pm, at MALBA (Figueroa Alcorta 3415). ★★★½



Anyone who sees the logo of the Bunge y Born Foundation might think that we are facing an institutional or promotional documentary. Nothing further from that. Ulises Rosell traveled the country when almost all of us were on lockdown to film the most heartbreaking (and in many ways the most relevant) parts of life in a pandemic.



The work of ambulance drivers and doctors and of a health center in the town of San Martín, life under a bridge of about homeless (great when on a TV they start watching the concert of The dark side of the moon and talk about the historical importance of Pink Floyd), the police controls on the platforms of the Constitución station, the situation in the snowy plains of Ushuaia, the contradictions and claims of the native peoples living in areas of Salta or an opposition march in CABA make up the social portrait at the peak of COVID cases.

Rosell’s ability to observe and listen, the virtuoso photography of Alejo Maglio and Gustavo Biazzi in shots as beautiful as they are apocalyptic, the precise editing shared with Andrés Tambornino, the sound of Francisco Seoane, Federico Billordo and Federico Esquerro and the climactic music of Daniel Melero and Diego Tuñón are combined for a film about the recent past to see today, but above all so that -as its title indicates- it remains as a testimony for the future. DIEGO BATLLE

