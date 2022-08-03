Renata Masciarelli denounces threats and harassment in networks

Renata Masciarellia player for Club América in the Liga MX Femenil, denounced through her social networks that she has been receiving death threats from an “angry” user, whom she exposed after receiving insults from him.

Through her personal Twitter account, Masciarelli, goalkeeper of the Eagles, shared screenshots of the messages she received, after she exposed the face of the aggressor on her networks

It all started when he posted a photo on Instagram and a user named ‘Paco’ commented “Ocico de trascabo”, insulting Renata.

Given this, she published the photograph of the aggressor and his username, so the supporters of the American goalkeeper did not hesitate to defend her.

Given this, the user, now with another account, threatened the player with death and wrote violent messages against her, assuring that he could do her a lot of damage.

“Imagine being threatened with death because you laugh at being insulted.” She wrote the player, with the screenshot of the messages.

I will only be brief. I see you and I throw your car into your truck or I wait outside the apartments and I don’t care if you’re a woman. I’ll give you a madriza or my friends, I already told them, I gave him a fair and they agreed to be watching you because we’re already here. I don’t care if you’re old, I’m going over you and blowing you out of control.. Lots of little eggs????? Now yes… you’re going to see it really You take care of me. Oh and another thing, I know cops from the sector, the same and they stop you and stick drugs or something and you’re going to hit the 50 and not even the ame is going to take away the little packages you have in the car or on you. start the clock now