Reese Witherspoon Was Inspired By ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ For Her New Comedy – CINEMABLEND

The Legally Blonde producer explained that the success of Tom Cruise’s film has served as an inspiration to move forward with the production, which has been long overdue.

We are still waiting for the delivery of Legally Blonde 3, starring Reese Witherspoon in the role of Elle Woodswho since 2001 became one of the most famous icons of the style that we always wanted to imitate. From the first trilogy, the American made clear its essence of glamor and elegance.

For those who didn’t know, Legally Blonde is a movie that was directed by Robert Luketic, which showed us an authentic blonde, very popular, good student, president of her sorority and Miss June in the University calendar. She has known how to enjoy her life, but everything came crashing down on her when her boyfriend decided to break up with her for being blonde, but not capable enough for her professional career.

While Witherspoon has been a topic of conversation on social networks, since it was rumored that the third part of the production would be inspired by Top Gun: Maverick. Even The same actress explained that those in charge of the sequel have sought out the creators of Tom Cruise’s leading man, to guide the process.

“I am hopeful that Legally Blonde 3 will turn out well. It’s like Top Gun: they waited a long time to do another version of that movie, and I loved the piece of nostalgia they put into it.”

Woods stated that it definitely gave them great inspiration on what they would like to do with his character. and make sure you have all those cornerstones that people cared about back then.



Without a doubt, the success of the film top gun It was unique and surprised all his fans, so if Witherspoon’s statements were true, it would break the box office, as well as with the expectations of all his followers, meanwhile there is no more to wait for its premiere.