Pumas ‘hide’ Dani Alves in Barcelona

The Pumas delegation that traveled to the Old Continent last Tuesday is already in Barcelona, ​​but the university board decided to “hide” Brazilian Dani Alves from the media, who were waiting at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat stadium to speak with the Brazilian star .

According to Moses Llorens of ESPNthe press that was waiting for the legend of the Catalan club could not interview him after the auriazul managers will opt for the carioca and the rest of his teammates to go directly to the hotel to rest after the long trip to Barcelona.

“They have hidden Dani Alves, the Mexican club has decided that it is best not to show him to the media. There were about 12 media waiting to be able to chat with the Brazilian star,” he said. Moises Llorens.

The match of Barcelona vs. Pumas for the Joan Gamper Trophy is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 7 at 1:00 p.m. in Mexico City. In the event of winning the commitment, the university club will be able to boast of having the Joan Gamper and the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy among its showcases, a title it won in 2004 by beating Real Madrid.

Fans will be able to enjoy the Joan Gamper Trophy for Barcelona’s stellar squad for the 2022-23 season with the Catalans fans waiting to see all the signings made by the board so far, highlighting the names of Robert Lewandowski, Rapinha and Jules Koundé.