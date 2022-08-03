Preview, exclusively, of the new Matt Damon

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

The next Friday the 13th arrives in theaters, from the hand of Entertainment One, ‘A matter of blood’a film directed by Tom McCarthy (‘Spotlight’, ‘With Magic in Shoes’, ‘Win Win’, ‘The Visitor’), a dramatic thriller also starring Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin and the girl Lilou Siauvaud and by which we offer you today, in scoop, a preview.

The film was shot in different locations in Oklahoma and Marseille and was presented, out of competition, in the Official Section of the latest edition of the Cannes Film Festival. In it, Damon gets into the skin of a lonely man, with a troubled past, who has to face the difficult situation that his daughter is serving a sentence in France, convicted of a crime that he insists he did not commit. Without knowing anyone, without speaking the language and with the distrust of his own daughter, whom he has already failed in the past, Bill Baker will embark on a quest that will take him to the darkest corners of Marseille in search of answers. .

Damon also has ‘Final Duel’ pending release, with Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck under the orders of Ridley Scott, which will hit Spanish theaters on October 15. We will also see him in the long-awaited ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

