PraSaga and Metahug partner to deliver Web3 education through Roblox

ZUG, Switzerland, August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PraSaga a Swiss foundation creating a new Layer One Blockchain, today announced its partnership with metahug , a global philanthropic organization that helps children with limited resources understand and use the Web3. Metahug will teach children to use and build Web3 tools through the popular youth gaming platform Roblox with PraSaga providing free access to their SagaChain to support the initiative.

The partnership will be celebrated with a Metahug Back-to-school Roblox Hackathon, which encourages young learners from around the world to become creators and contributors on the platform. This initiative will offer education within games: to teach various Web3 topics, including blockchain, DAO, and ownification. The hackathon will last 24 hours on September 10, 2022, and the winners of the competition will be featured at the next event.

Provide a free, native learning experience to children around the world

Metahug’s vision is to build a compassionate, mindful, and community-driven platform to help children around the world reimagine their lives by providing free education on the use of cutting-edge technology tools. In particular, Metahug focuses on helping children with limited resources, whether due to a lack of physical assets, public services or online classes; or with a limited IQ, defined as those who do not have emotional support. By using Roblox, PraSaga and Metahug will gamify the learning of blockchain and Web3 tools, with the potential to engage millions of children in an environment where they feel comfortable and familiar.

The importance of Web3

Web3 is the latest iteration of the World Wide Web. It is set to revolutionize business and society around the world, so it is critical that those with the least access to support and resources are properly educated on its uses. Web3 will be an integral part of the lives of Generation Z and Generation Alpha, providing them with entertainment, educational resources, and employment, including through mechanisms such as NFTs and DAOs. Metahug’s program offers free courses on the use of Web3, which empower children to prepare for adult life, allowing them to direct their education while championing the power of play.

Jay MooreDirector of Collaboration at PraSaga, explained: “The rapid advancement of technology has made it difficult for many to understand the revolutionary power of Web3 and the blockchain. But it will change how businesses, education and our economy work. Philanthropy is one of the fundamental principles of PraSaga. A big part of this is finding ways to ensure that future generations around the world can understand how to use Web3 tools that older generations are still struggling to adopt. Our partnership with Metahug will be invaluable in helping us achieve this.”

Lian Phamco-founder of Metahug, said: “At Metahug, we believe the future of philanthropy lies in decentralization through Web3 education and mentorship. But the Adequate education on its use and benefits is hard to come by for many of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the ones who are set to be the most affected by it. By joining our DAO, we’re not only giving kids hands-on experience with Web3 tools, we’re also giving them everything they need to educate, empower, and inspire themselves and others to be tomorrow’s leaders and solve tomorrow’s big challenges. The humanity”.

To participate or compete in the Back-to-school Roblox event as a student, speaker, or concert guest, join the Hackathon event here .

About PraSagaPraSaga is a Swiss foundation that is building the next generation of Layer One blockchain. PraSaga’s technological solution resolves many of the limitations that affect first-generation Layer One blockchains. The SagaChain™ successfully addresses transaction fee reduction, extensibility for supply chains, and significantly reduces development costs.

About MetahugMetahug provides a home for gamifying education and coordinating learning, gaming, and earning. We work with Play2Learn to develop and promote Metahug as a safe, transparent and accountable solution for positive global change. Our community is created to help children with limited resources reimagine their lives in new, child-centered directions. We support your journey by introducing innovative technology like Web3 education.

About the MetaHug Back-to-school Roblox HackathonThe MetaHug Back-to-school Roblox Hackathon encourages young students from around the world to become passionate creators and contributors to the platform. This initiative offers education within games: to teach various Web 3 topics, including blockchain, DAO, and ownification. The hackathon will last 24 hours on September 10, 2022, and the winners of the competition will be featured at the next event.

The hackathon event includes workshops, guest speakers, interviews, fashion shows, concerts and much more, both in the physical and non-physical worlds. The physical event will be at the Horseshoe Bay Resort, Texas Hill Country, while the non-physical event will be on the Metahug live stream, YouTube, and the Roblox metaverse.

