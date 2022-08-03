Post Malone with Doja Cat and Stromae with Camila Cabello in the videos of the week
On June 3rd, ‘Twelve carat toothache’, the fourth album by Post Malonewhose songs include I like you (A happy song) in collaboration with Doja Catwith whose promotional images with address of child. We begin the review of music video premieres of the week.
my love is one of the songs that are part of ‘Multitude’, the current album by Stromae. Now a new version is released together with Camila Hairwith audiovisual included directed by Julien & Quentinin imaginary reality show mode where the participants make use of their charisma and seduction tools to reach the final.
swedish rock group Ghost presents video for Spillways, one of the songs included in his fifth album, ‘Impera’, published last March, and number 1 direct in Spain. she directed Amir Shamdin (NO NO NO).
Interesting new musical project with Plains, formed by Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee) and Jess Williamson. The publication of a first album is scheduled for next October 14, with the title of I walked with you a waysfrom which it is released as the first single problem with itwith a music video directed and produced by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite.
Also arriving these days are new material from BLACKPINK, Morat, Gorillaz with Thundercat, Rauw Alejandro with Lyanno and Brray, Tanxugueiras, King Princess, Hayley Kiyoko, Leftfield, Foals, Whitney, 5 seconds of summer, Emma Muscat with Blas Cantó, Pale Waves , Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Abel Pintos, Jacobo Serra, Benjamin Clementine, Hudson Mohawke, UB40, Joaqo with Paulo Londra, LIT killah, KEEN LEVY, Wade, Judeline, Fabbio with Robledoy MARK EME, Lauren Spencer Smith, Esteman, Rocco Hunt with Lola Indigo and Elettra Lamborghini, Lucía Fernanda with Sami Duque, Pol Granch, Las Villa, Robin Schulz with Tom Walker, Fran Perea with Bely Basarte, AJR, Ashe, Zaira with María Artés plus Indara and Lya, Yera with Carlos Vives and Lalo Ebratt, Rojuu, Marcus Mumford, Martin Garrix with Breathe Carolina, Orbital, Måneskin and Manolo García. More information in the section dedicated to premieres of songs and music videos.