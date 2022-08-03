Post Malone with Doja Cat and Stromae with Camila Cabello in the videos of the week

On June 3rd, ‘Twelve carat toothache’, the fourth album by Post Malonewhose songs include I like you (A happy song) in collaboration with Doja Catwith whose promotional images with address of child. We begin the review of music video premieres of the week.

my love is one of the songs that are part of ‘Multitude’, the current album by Stromae. Now a new version is released together with Camila Hairwith audiovisual included directed by Julien & Quentinin imaginary reality show mode where the participants make use of their charisma and seduction tools to reach the final.

swedish rock group Ghost presents video for Spillways , one of the songs included in his fifth album, ‘Impera’, published last March, and number 1 direct in Spain. she directed Amir Shamdin (NO NO NO).

Interesting new musical project with Plains, formed by Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee) and Jess Williamson. The publication of a first album is scheduled for next October 14, with the title of I walked with you a waysfrom which it is released as the first single problem with it with a music video directed and produced by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite.