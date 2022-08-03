‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’: Johnny Depp asked to change the script

Johnny Depp is resuming his acting career and even more so with the anecdote that came to light about change the script from “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge” where the actor asked that he would not face a woman, as his script said.

This information was revealed by Terry Rosario, one of the screenwriters of the saga who was also hired to write the fifth film of the adventures of Jack Sparrow.

“My version of ‘Salazar’s Revenge’ was left out because it included a villain and Johnny Depp was worried it would be redundant with ‘Dark Shadows’, where there was also a villain,” he said.

“Of course, there’s always the possibility that the scripts just suck. But often when I go back to one of the ones that didn’t get made they hold up, often better than the movie that ended up being made. Sometimes it just takes one person’s decision, often a simple whim, to destroy years of story-making and universe-building,” he added.

However, Disney dispensed with the services of Terry Rosario so they hired Jeff Nathanson who rewrote “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge”. Here there was no villain but a fearsome enemy played by Javier Bardem.

Johnny Depp will not play Jack Sparrow again

During the trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp assured that he will not play Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” so Disney will pay him 300 million dollars. During the interrogation, the actress’s lawyer focused on the artist’s old statements about the aforementioned role since he assured that the accusations of her ex-wife caused the Mickey Mouse company to withdraw her support.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on earth would make you go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie? Right?” asked the lawyer.

What Johnny Depp replied: “It’s true, Mr. Rottenborn.” As you recall, Disney fired the actor from his role as Jack Sparrow after Amber Heard wrote an article revealing that he was a victim of domestic abuse, so the company removed him from the company. franchise.

Yet even though Disney no longer wants him for “Pirates of the Caribbean,” he continues to use his character to visit children with cancer, go to theme parks and more.

For the new film, Disney signed Margot Robbie as the protagonist of the fifth film, news that was not well received by some fans who do not conceive the saga without Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow

