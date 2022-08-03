Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar: three stellar moments from the return of the Glastonbury Festival

At 80 years old, Paul MCCARTNEY he is far from thinking about retiring, or as he wrote in his song When I’m sixty-four, from 1967, of thinking on Sunday mornings of “going for a walk, tidying up the garden, cutting the herbs”. Definitely, his is still on stage.

The exbeatle was the headliner of the Saturday day of the Glastonbury Festival, which had its comeback edition as usual at the Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. The iconic event was two years without being able to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. As has been happening all over the world, Glastonbury is one more of the massive live music events that little by little have returned to a certain normality, such as the recent edition of Primavera Sound, in Spain and which will have its counterpart in Chile, in next November.

In addition, in this 2022 edition, the Glastonbury Festival commemorated no less than 50 years of life. Strictly speaking, it was the plan for the 2020 edition, the one that came to nothing. For these purposes, as soon as the chords of the 2019 version stopped playing, on June 30 of that year, the organization announced that the anniversary edition would have a luxury line-up led by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.

However, in February 2022, the latter declined to participate because, as he pointed out, he is focused on re-recording his first six albums due to the conflict with his former manager, Scooter Braun, who sold the rights to those records without the consent of the company. singer. For this reason, another American took the place of headliner on the first day: billie eilish.

But let’s go back to Sir Paul, perhaps the most important current musical star on the planet presented an extensive show, at the height of his legend. Two and a half hours, 38 songs passed on the Pyramid Stage. With this presentation, Paul McCartney closed his tour Got Backwhich had it on stages in the United States and the United Kingdom since April.

After the first song Can’t buy me love, the hit single from 1964, “Macca” told the public that there would be “some old songs, some new songs, some in-between”. Thus, between song and song, the lefty entertained the audience with little stories, as he usually does. “Paul is a sucker for storytime: he spends the first 40 minutes of the show punctuating the songs with endearing, seemingly aimless anecdotes that he jumps in and out of; he worries you that the story of his friendship with Jimi Hendrix may outlast the festival,” notes the New Musical Express (NME) review.

Thus, the vast majority were playing hits from both his mother band and Wings, his first solo project: Got to get you into my life, I’ve just seen a face, Lady Madonna, I’ve just seen a face, Something (where he takes advantage of paying homage to George Harrison), Nineteen hundred and eighty-five, Let ’em in, Let me roll it and even In spite of all the danger, one of the early days, when the Beatles were the Quarrymen.

Two memorable moments were the guests. First, Dave Grohl, The Foo Fighters frontman reappeared on the scene after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March. the duo sang I saw her standing there Y band on the run; the second, “The Boss”, Bruce Springsteenwith whom he played Glorydaysby Bruce himself, and I wanna be your man. In the end, he repeated an innovation from his last concerts: a virtual duo with John Lennon, in which they perform I’ve got a feeling.

The Beatles is one of the referents of billie eilish. In fact, the 20-year-old sang a heartfelt version of Yesterday at the 2020 Oscars, when the pandemic was a distant word. Somehow, their presence marks the strong entrance of the so-called “Generation Z” at the top of world popular music. NME defined his presence as “the beginning of a new era for the festival”.

With a set of 20 songs, on Friday night the young Californian focused mainly on her latest album, happier than ever (2021), of which he played 10 songs. However, she could not stay away from her country’s contingency: “Today is a really dark day for women in the US”, she said when presenting Your Power, referring to the Supreme Court ruling that annulled the protection of the right to abortion. And right after that he said, “That’s all I’m going to say about that, since I can’t bear to think about it anymore at the moment.” Other singers, such as Olivia Rodrigo, also made speeches about it.

Discounting that, reviews point to Eilish was seen flashing. “She alone owns the stage as much as any pop star has on the Pyramid Stage before,” notes NME. And you can tell how much she’s enjoying the show: she rarely drops a beaming smile from her face, and during the spectacular finale of Happier Than Everfilled with fireworks and a face-melting guitar part from Finneas (Baird O’Connell, his brother), pulls a monitor out of his ears to hear the crowd scream.”

For its part, The Guardian commented: “The Billie Eilish show fed on paradoxes. The minimalist and haunting songs become immense; lyrics filled with angst and menace were framed with solicitous warmth. There were lasers and llamas, but no surprise guests or festival exclusives. It all came down to the chemistry between Eilish and her two musicians (including her brother and her collaborator Finneas) and her sheer charm. She was a versatile performer and a generous presenter with an almost fatherly concern for the welfare of the audience. The ballad of volcanic power happier than ever, decorated with fireworks, completed a winning set and a knockout on Friday during which the women called all the calls.

Another one that shone was Kendrick Lamar, Sunday’s headliner. With a recent latest album in tow, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppersand wearing the crown of thorns with which he appears on the album cover, the rapper made a fairly balanced selection of songs: from Good kid, mAd city (2012), he performed 7 songs; of the praised DAMN (2017), 5; from To Pimp a Butterfly (2015), 5; and from the new, album, also 5.

For NME, this show showed a more mature version of the singer: “Between his last album and his previous one (the Pulitzer Prize winner, DAMN), the life of this 35-year-old man has developed in many ways; he has become a father, and with that came a new sense of clarity in life.”

In fact, he allowed himself to reflect: “It doesn’t matter what you’re going through. Imperfections are beautiful. I wear this crown: they judged Christ. They judge you, they judge Christ… I wear this as a representation, so you never forget one of the greatest prophets that ever walked the Earth. They judge you, they judge Christ. We will do our best to walk in his image.”

For its part, the Guardian commented: “Lamar has a magnetic presence but with a stone face, exuding a gravitas befitting a Pulitzer Prize winner. Dressed in a white shirt and jeweled crown of thorns, he greets the sound of the audience’s cheers with a brief nod and an ‘okay’ and, at times when the crowd is actually making ‘some damn noise’ at his urging, a deadpan ‘I like where the energy is’”.

And adds The Guardian: “Whatever he is, he’s certainly not one of those performers who smiles at the Glastonbury crowd, shakes his head in disbelief and tells you how grateful he is to be here, although towards the end of the performance he spends a surprisingly fun time. a long period of time just walking up and down the stage in silence, looking at the crowd and nodding as if taking in its size.”

One of the famous moments of the night was the interpretation of his hit HUMBLE. “He looks at the camera and at the huge mirror he looked at. at the beginning and raps the chorus not only to humiliate us, but also himself. This is the beginning of the section where Kenny deals with the messiah complex,” notes NME.

Other numbers that went through the English festival, and that will also be at the next Primavera Sound Chile 2022, in November, were Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers and Charli XCX.