Patriotic bobbin lace by Laura Borràs, by Josep Maria Fonalleras

In her previous life, as a teacher and lecturer, Laura Borràs prepared her interventions as a show. I mean he put together a talk that wasn’t the usual display of quotes and scholarship, but turned into a enthusiastic disclosure, not without scholarship and citations, that too. She had defenders and detractors of her way of acting, because, polyglot as she is and knowledgeable about the history of literature, she was capable of plotting a discourse that is both attractive and scattered, brainy and chaotic. Sometimes she even ended up singing an opera aria or (I seem to remember) Kate Winslet’s song in Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Hamlet’. Although she is the daughter of October 1, as she herself has recalled, she is also the daughter of her vocation as a literature teacher. Perhaps that is why Laura Borràs has pulled from Shakespeare, which she knows well, to build the story with which she these days has tried to justify a performance that is at least dubious: personal defense festering under the banner of a collective superior good, megalomania that hides behind pro-independence heroism. Before the decision of the Table of the Parlament and her suspension as deputy and highest authority of the chamber (although, as was seen in Ripoll this weekend, in a poetic tribute, she continues “acting as president”), she pronounced a phrase historical that has echoes of ‘Macbeth’: “Those who want me dead, will have to kill me and get their hands dirty & rdquor ;. I don’t know if she was able to tell Lady Macbeth, that she decided to commit suicide (and not precisely because of Scottish autonomy!) Or her husband, while she defended Dunsinane Castle against the attack of the Birnam Forest trees. Both could have done it, just like the beginning of her long, dense, rhetorical, slow and dramatic pronouncement, once it had already been suspended, it could be a sui generis version of the rapturous (and false) defense of Mark Antony before the corpse of Julius Caesar.

The ineffable tempted Laura Borràs. Or at least, recourse to bombastbecause the two examples that I propose are the result of critical moments, preludes or consequences of a tragedy, while she resorted to the epic for an episode that was not about armor and swords, but about patriotic bobbin lace.