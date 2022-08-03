Paris Hilton reacts to Britney Spears’ return to music

But it was in July that she revealed some details of the celebration: “Only the fact that she walked down the aisle and saw the sparkle in her eyes. She more than anyone deserves this happy ending and, above all, her freedom. It was a party so beautiful, intimate and unforgettable, a fairy tale. I was so proud to be there for her,” she shared Paris.

According to information obtained by Page Sixthe 40-year-old pop star discreetly met with Elton John75, at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to record a new version of his 1971 classic.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Singer Britney Spears attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)



the subject that Britney Spears and Elton John recently recorded will be released by Universal Music next August, sources close to the performers revealed to the US media.

“It was Elton’s idea and Britney is a huge fan of his. They recorded a new version of Tiny Dancer and it’s amazing. Britney was in the Beverly Hills studio last week with Elton for the super secret recording session, overseen by super producer Andrew Watt“said the informant.