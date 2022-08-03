OPINION/Why it matters that J. Lo is now Jennifer Affleck – Chicago Tribune

Read in Spanish

It could very well be the plot of a Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy: boy meets girl. The boy and the girl go out for a while, fall in love, get engaged… but, unfortunately, the wedding does not take place. The boy and the girl follow different paths, each on her side marries, has children, gets divorced. They continue to be “the love that got away” from each other’s lives. And then, older and wiser, they fall in love again.

The second-round romance that preceded last week’s wedding between the multi-talented star and actor-director Ben Affleck was a pandemic gift that didn’t stop offering happiness for romantics and celebrity gossip addicts alike. Each chapter of the Bennifer 2.0 love story gave us something new to enjoy.

The most recent development: J. Lo’s decision to change her last name, first announced in her subscription-only “On the JLo” newsletter. “Love is a wonderful thing, perhaps the best thing that can happen to us… and its arrival is worth waiting for,” she wrote, concluding the message with the phrase: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

True love has triumphed! But also… ugh!

It is possible that Mrs. Affleck is letting herself be carried away by the power of love in this, her fourth marriage. But given the shameful history behind this practice, in my opinion, the fact that a woman takes the last name of her husband feels like a submission, a gesture that does not say “I belong next to her”, but more right “you I belong”. And in this tense moment for feminism in America, the fact that a woman like the one who used to be called Jennifer Lopez decides to change her name feels especially disheartening.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021. (FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, taking your husband’s last name can be a way of saying, “This is the good one.” But it is also a gesture inextricably rooted in the apex of patriarchy: specifically, in the eleventh-century legal obligations known as coverage, which established that a married woman was, for legal purposes, merged with her husband, without an identity or position of her own. That notion was maintained for centuries and is still current in different ways around the world.

As late as the 1970s, some state laws in the United States required married women to use their husband’s last name to vote or apply for a driver’s license or credit card. It was then that the trend for women to keep their surnames became popular, at least among a subgroup of older, more educated brides who lived in large cities and had already formed professional identities before saying “Yes, I agree”.

I emphatically integrate that subgroup. When I first got married in 2001, I had been working as a journalist for 10 years and had published my first novel. I had a professional identity and had survived 31 years with my awful last name, which hardly anyone can pronounce and which was used against me as a joke at recess.

Most of my friends—doctors, lawyers, nonprofit executives, venture capitalists—also kept their last names after they got married, so I didn’t feel any pressure to change mine: neither when I first got married nor when I got married. I married my current and final husband in 2016. I sometimes use his last name as a near-secret identity when logging my bike rides on a fitness app or signing up for open invitations to properties for sale that I want to see, but I have no intention of buying. However, I have never felt the need to do it officially.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on arrival for the special screening of “Marry Me” on February 8, 2022 at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, sometimes it is complicated. My daughters bear the surname of my first husband. (My opposition to patriarchy succumbed to my reluctance to curse another generation of women with my hideous last name.) I have my last name. My husband has his. He can be confused when buying airline tickets or attending parent conferences. And I suspect if he didn’t live in such a Democratic seaside town, there would be more questioning looks.

The idea of ​​taking a husband’s last name always made me uncomfortable, as it reminded me of The Handmaid’s Tale. In Margaret Atwood’s novel Republic of Gilead, handmaidens, who exist to father the babies of the elites, are stripped of anything that might identify them as individuals, even their names. They become a single “Of” (of) the first name of their commanders: Offred, Ofglen, Ofwarren.

By changing her name — to Jennifer Muniz in a previous marriage and now to Jennifer Affleck — J. Lo is in line with most women in America. In the United States, only about 20 percent of women have kept their surname in recent years, according to a 2015 analysis by The Upshot.

If we are to believe a 2003 interview for “Access Hollywood,” J. Lo has always had a plan to change his last name to Ben’s. But the early 2000s were a different time. In 2003, Donald Trump was a failed casino owner, always in the tabloids. The pandemic was not yet here to expose sexism in the division of housework and displace millions of women from the workforce. The Roe v. Wade ruling prevailed as law in this country.

Perhaps the question of whether or not a pop star, who is also a global brand, changes her last name seems unimportant or insignificant in political terms in an era when Hillary Rodham Clinton dispenses with her maiden name (in some contexts ) and Amy Coney Barrett keeps hers. Between the recent Supreme Court decision, the #MeToo movement, and potential attacks on birth control and marriage equality, feminists have more pressing matters to attend to.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk near the Louvre Museum on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images) (Pierre Suu/GC Images)

But these gestures matter. Names give identity. And married women keep giving theirs away, while married men rarely reciprocate. No matter how many other changes are made, that power imbalance endures. Rachael Robnett, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, told me in a phone interview that this reflects “the increased status and power that men have in relationships and also in society.”

In 2016, Robnett surveyed college students about their perceptions of women who do or don’t change their last name after marriage. What she discovered is that women who keep their surnames are perceived as less committed to the relationship and their husbands are perceived as less masculine. “Some students were very blunt about it: ‘Oh, she wears the pants in the relationship,’” Robnett told me.

The decision of whether or not to take a couple’s surname is a personal one. But the personal is political, now more than ever, and especially for celebrities. Like any star or any mortal with an Instagram account, Mrs. Affleck has built an image for public consumption. She has used her platforms to tell the story of the rise of a strong and independent woman, a woman who went from being a backing dancer to a global superstar. Her brand narrative is intense fitness and staunch self-reliance, “I’m in control and I love it,” she says in her song “Jenny from the Block.” Whoever Jennifer Affleck is in her private life, J. Lo is a woman who may love a man, but she doesn’t need one by her side.

Imagine if, in your newsletter, you had said, “I love my husband. But, right now, women are under attack and I will not participate in a long-standing tradition of women giving up their identity and legal status. I give my heart to my husband, but I keep my name.” Imagine if Ben Affleck had become Ben Lopez.

“People just see it as a cute tradition that doesn’t matter,” Robnett said. “But it’s about power. And it does matter.”

-Jennifer Weiner is a novelist whose books include Good in Bed, Mrs. Everything, and The Summer Place. She lives in Philadelphia with her husband, her daughters, and her three last names. She now she has accounts on Instagram like @jenniferweinerwrites and on TikTok as @jenweinerwrites.