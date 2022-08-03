news, gossip and photos of summer 2022 in Milan

After i gossip on her spending sprees and earning the title of Climate Criminal, Kylie Jenner get back on the jet, this time to fly to Milan and go to one of the workshops where the products of your cosmetics brand are made, Kylie Cosmetics. With a series of photo published on his profile, the Stormie Webster’s mom and Wolf Webster writes in the caption of the Instagram post that he is in the Italian capital of fashion to create “new magic”, as well as the “best ever”. A new line of lipsticksor who knows?

Kylie Jenner in Milan: the news for summer 2022



Age 24 yearsthe youngest of the Kardashians is already a mother of a family and owner of a cosmetics brand, initially born as Kylie Lips Kit because it is dedicated exclusively to lipsticks. Already gone in Italy just a few months ago for the wedding of his sister Kourtney with Travis Baker, celebrated in the exclusive bay of Portofino, Kylie Jenner is today in Milan, perhaps just passing through before starting the summer holidays, which may take her to some island in the Mediterranean. Curious to know what the Instagram star has in store for us, both from the side beauty than from the side gossipwe look forward to others Announcements.

