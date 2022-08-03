Netflix explodes the screen with an insurmountable gem

John Wick: A New Day To Kill (2017) is the first sequel to the renowned John Wick trilogy (2014)which is completed with third tape John Wick: Chapter 3, Parabellum 2019.

The second installment of the saga, which premiered on Netflix on March 20, 2022bases its great success thanks to the leading role of the Canadian actor Keanu Reeves.

John Wick: A New Day To Killof American origin, is directed by Chad Stahelski and has a duration of 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Netflix: What John Wick: A New Day To Kill Is About

Netflix holds in his official synopsis: “Forced to pay off a past debt, John Wick kills a white man he doesn’t want to kill. When he believed that everything was over, a betrayal puts a price on his head”.

netflix-john-wich-a-new-day-to-kill.jpg Keanu Reeves keeps all users in suspense in John Wick: A New Day to Kill, a Netflix movie.

John Wick: A New Day To Kill: Netflix Movie Cast

Keanu Reeves ( John Wick )

) Common ( Cassian )

) Lawrence Fishburne ( Bowler King )

) Riccardo Scamarcio ( Santino D’Antonio )

) Ian McShane ( Winston )

) Ruby Rose ( Ares )

) Lance Reddick Charon )

) Peter Stormare ( Abram Tarasov )

) Bridget Moynahan ( Helen Wick )

) Franco Nero ( julius )

) John Leguizamo ( Aurelius )

) Claudia Gerini ( Gianna D’Antonio )

) Thomas Sadowski ( Jimmy )

) David Patrick Kelly (Charlie)