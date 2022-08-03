Netflix breaks records with one of the world’s brightest movies

Revenant: The Revenant premiered in December 2015 Y joined Netflix’s billboard in September 2021.

The movie of Netflixrecognized by a spectacular stagingstars award-winning American actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

Directed by Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu, Revenant: The Revenant has a duration of 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Netflix: what Revenant: The Revenant is about

The official synopsis of Revenant: The Revenant in Netflixnotes: “In the 1820s, a hunter struggles to survive to exact revenge on a ruthless mercenary, who left him to his fate by the Missouri River.”

Leonardo DiCaprio's brilliant performance in Revenant: The Revenant transformed made the tape a worldwide Netflix hit.

Revenant: The Revenant: Netflix Movie Cast

  • Leonardo Dicaprio (Hugh Glass)
  • Tom Hardy (John Fitzgerald)
  • Domhnall Gleeson (Captain Andrew Henry)
  • Will Poulter (Jim Bridger)
  • Forest Goodluck (Hawk Glass)
  • Paul Anderson (Anderson)
  • Kristoff Joner (Murphy)
  • Duane Howard (elk-dog)
  • Arthur Redcloud (Hikuk)
  • Melaw Nakehk’o (Powaqah)
  • Grace Dove (Hugh Glass’s wife)
  • Luke Haas (jones)
  • Brad Carter (Johnnie)

Revenant: The Revenant, a successful Netflix movie, amazes users with a brilliant staging.

