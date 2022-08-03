Netflix breaks records with one of the world’s brightest movies

Revenant: The Revenant premiered in December 2015 Y joined Netflix’s billboard in September 2021.

The movie of Netflixrecognized by a spectacular stagingstars award-winning American actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

Directed by Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu, Revenant: The Revenant has a duration of 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Netflix: what Revenant: The Revenant is about

The official synopsis of Revenant: The Revenant in Netflixnotes: “In the 1820s, a hunter struggles to survive to exact revenge on a ruthless mercenary, who left him to his fate by the Missouri River.”

netflix-revenant-the-revenant1.jpg Leonardo DiCaprio’s brilliant performance in Revenant: The Revenant made the film a worldwide Netflix hit.

Revenant: The Revenant: Netflix Movie Cast

Leonardo Dicaprio ( Hugh Glass )

) Tom Hardy ( John Fitzgerald )

) Domhnall Gleeson ( Captain Andrew Henry )

) Will Poulter ( Jim Bridger )

) Forest Goodluck ( Hawk Glass )

) Paul Anderson ( Anderson )

) Kristoff Joner ( Murphy )

) Duane Howard ( elk-dog )

) Arthur Redcloud ( Hikuk )

) Melaw Nakehk’o ( Powaqah )

) Grace Dove ( Hugh Glass’s wife )

) Luke Haas ( jones )

) Brad Carter (Johnnie)