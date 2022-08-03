Netflix breaks records with one of the world’s brightest movies
Revenant: The Revenant premiered in December 2015 Y joined Netflix’s billboard in September 2021.
The movie of Netflixrecognized by a spectacular stagingstars award-winning American actor Leonardo Dicaprio.
Directed by Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu, Revenant: The Revenant has a duration of 2 hours and 36 minutes.
Netflix: what Revenant: The Revenant is about
The official synopsis of Revenant: The Revenant in Netflixnotes: “In the 1820s, a hunter struggles to survive to exact revenge on a ruthless mercenary, who left him to his fate by the Missouri River.”
Revenant: The Revenant: Netflix Movie Cast
- Leonardo Dicaprio (Hugh Glass)
- Tom Hardy (John Fitzgerald)
- Domhnall Gleeson (Captain Andrew Henry)
- Will Poulter (Jim Bridger)
- Forest Goodluck (Hawk Glass)
- Paul Anderson (Anderson)
- Kristoff Joner (Murphy)
- Duane Howard (elk-dog)
- Arthur Redcloud (Hikuk)
- Melaw Nakehk’o (Powaqah)
- Grace Dove (Hugh Glass’s wife)
- Luke Haas (jones)
- Brad Carter (Johnnie)