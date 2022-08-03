Netflix: 3 movies that every teenager has to see at least once in their life; are essential

The streaming platform, Netflix, is dedicated to selecting diverse content for its extensive catalog, which ranges from fiction movies and series to documentary productions to make the public reflect.

On this occasion, we have made a selection of three essential films for every teenager, which address issues such as identity, freedom, love, the first farewells and love breakups, as well as friendship and discrimination or rejection; We show them below:

The advantages of being invisible

One of the movies that every teenager has to see is “The Perks of Being Invisible”, which follows the story of Charlie, who is a high school freshman, who is introverted and with little ability to make friends, however , her life changes completely with Patrick and his stepsister Sam.

This tape was released in 2012, it is based on the homonymous novel published in 1999, which was adapted and directed by Stephen Chbosky, author of the book; It starred Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller. This film began filming in 2011 in various locations located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and later had its premiere in 2012 in the United States; it garnered positive reviews and good reception, earning an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Upon its release, it grossed $228,359, averaging $57,000 per theater; in total it managed to generate 28 million 904 thousand dollars around the world.

Below we show you the trailer of this film that was produced by John Malkovich, Russell Smith and Lianne Halfon and with photography by Andrew Dunn:

What is “13 going on 30” about?

On the other hand, this film now hosted by the streaming giant, Netflix, is added as one of the most viewed content on said audiovisual platform, specifically in the Top 10 of the most viewed films in Mexico, in number six, and the best in the romance genre.

This is the film “If I had 30”, which follows a story within the fantasy and romantic comedy genre, and which has become one of the romance classics; This American tape was released in 2004 but is now hosted by the streaming giant, Netflix. Also known as “13 going on 30”, it starred Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer, and has now managed to position itself in the top 10 of the most watched films in Mexico.

“If I Had 30” follows the story of a teenager who dreams of being popular after reading an article in “Poise” magazine; During her 14th birthday party which turns out to be a failure, she wishes with all her heart that she was 30 years old so that she could achieve everything she desires.

After wishing for it, she wakes up at 30 years of age, then spending 17 years, but puzzled by her reality because she has the job of her dreams, she is a leader and envied by many girls for her appearance, however, she realizes that it really is not it makes her happy, because she would like to surround herself with people who really love her for who she is and not for common interests.

What is “This shit beats me” about?

This is “This shit is beyond me”, an American youth drama television series that has certain supernatural touches that generate a more chilling atmosphere due to certain scenes that become iconic within the series.

The series stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff; “This Shit Is Overcome” is a series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman.

“This shit is beyond me”, tells us the story of a teenager who has various powers, which she is trying to control, but later uses them in her favor to feel better, since she also deals with adolescent problems.

The American series portrays social issues but also about sexuality and sexual preferences; couple relationships and love breakups; Here is the trailer for the Netflix series:

KEEP READING:

Netflix: 2 essential movies to see the first week of August; you will never get over them

Netflix: The most watched movie that came to the platform to stay; is very INTENSE and you have to see it |Trailer

HFM