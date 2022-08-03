Naty Abascal’s party on the most coveted yacht by international VIPs

Naty Abascal is again Naty Abascal. He has finally abandoned the social seclusion that he self-imposed last spring after learning of the imputation of his son Luis Medina in the mask case. He gave up his beloved Holy Week in Seville, the April Fair and the photo call trying to run away from uncomfortable questions for which he had no answer. After a season installed in Portugal, she has not declined her summer plan par excellence; sail aboard the yacht of his great friend Valentino. At 90 years old and with his unmistakable skin tone, he continues to act as the perfect host.

The TM Blue One, 47 meters long, ten meters wide and twelve meters high, in blue and white, has sailed the waters of Capri again. A spectacular boat that was built in 1988 in the Italian Picchiotti shipyards and where mahogany finishes and luxurious fabrics reign. The initials TM, engraved on the helmet, are dedicated to Teresa and Mauro, the parents of the Italian designer. Lady Di, Elle MacPherson, Joan Collins, Gwyneth Paltrow or Tom Hanks have walked on its cover.

A boat with hundreds of anecdotes and whose interior room is dominated by two portraits of Valentino signed by Andy Warhol. A Picasso and other works of art also hang from its walls. The ship has capacity for eight guests and has nine employees to serve them.

Naty Abascal has shared a boat with Rosario Nadal, ex-wife of Kyril from Bulgaria, or Giancarlo Giammetti, partner and ex-partner of the Italian designer. Very active on Instagram, thanks to him we have been able to know the details of his day on the yacht. Also on board were the Brazilian Carlos Souza, who has been in public relations for Valentino for several decades, and his ex-wife, the socialite Charlene Shorto or the jewelry designer Bruce Hoeksema.

Naty Abascal

For the party on the high seas, Naty Abascal opted for a caftan printed in bright colors from Zara, available on the brand’s website for 59.95 euros. She paired it with red-rimmed XL sunglasses by Boss.

The group enjoyed lunch on board with Italian specialties such as fried fish or Buffalo mozzarella with cherry tomatoes. Large trays of sushi can also be seen in the images shared on Instagram. They sailed in the vicinity of the Blue Grotto and watched the sunset with the Farallones in the background.

The paths of Naty Abascal and Valentino crossed in 1965 during a party organized by Status magazine. From that moment on, she became not only a friend, but also a muse and source of inspiration for her creations. During Paris Fashion Week it is common to see them share front row and in winter long walks through the streets of Gstaad.