Natalie Portman tells what Chris Hemsworth did on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

n recent interviews Chris Hemsworth has said that he admires his co-star in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Natalie Portman, because in addition to being a hyper-talented woman, he considers her an example to follow because she cares about the environment and fights for animal rights, which very few people in the film industry do.

For many years, the actress originally from Israel declared that she follows a vegan diet, for which the interpreter of the “God of Thunder” wanted to contribute so that she did not break with her rigorous discipline during the filming of the film.

The Oscar winner explained that when they had to film the kissing scenes, the Australian actor limited himself to eating animal products. “He eats meat about every half hour,” acknowledged the Hollywood star.

“The day we had a kiss scene, she didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” explained Portman, who thanked her for the sweet gesture. “He was just being considerate. He is a very nice person,” he mentioned.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' achieved critical success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film on its debut with $143 million in the United States. The fans have also been happy with the result of this new installment of the "God of Thunder", exceeding the expectations they had before the premiere.





