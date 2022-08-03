mystery, laughter and Selena Gomez on screen

Only murders in the building, a comedy series in which three unknown true-crime lovers team up to solve a mystery.

Only murders in the building is a series that Disney + distributes in Spain and that started with its first batch of episodes in the summer of 2021. It has just finished broadcasting the second season and one more installment has already been confirmed. It is a series that combines comedy and suspense very well through a trio of protagonists who appear on screen with a very special chemistry.

The audience success and the good reviews that the Steve Martin and John Hoffman series is receiving are no accident. The two creators have known conjugate a captivating genre as is the suspense and the mystery with the comedy as a thread. In Only murders in the building we find three protagonists with almost opposite lives. With apparently different ages, personalities and ways of acting that end up coming together perfectly as a group of detectives. strangers to each other and lovers of true crime, the characters of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez work wonderfully together. The first two laid the foundations for American comedy in recent decades and bring their experience and recognizable faces to more mature audiences.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are the leading trio of the mystery series. Via Instagram.

Secondly, Only murders in the building becomes the return to the small screen of Selena Gomez. The artist had relegated her career as an actress to the background. Selena Gomez temporarily stopped her work in front of the cameras to focus on her music and other personal projects of hers such as her cosmetic brand and makeup. Thus, the cast becomes its star point. A very interesting mix of profiles that compensates very well for humor, references and the lifestyle of several generations. It is a mystery series in which perhaps comedy is above suspense plot. And it’s not that I abandon it, it’s that it’s a mystery comedy that works and fulfills its function.

Only murders in the building just finished airing its second batch of episodes and Its third season has already been confirmed. This new installment is expected in 2023 with a new murder and many laughs in sight. That the mystery genre is one of the most attractive is a reality. And not only in the cinema, but the plots divided into episodes, preferably 50 minutes long, play in their favor due to the good rhythm and development of the plots. Another point in favor of Only murders in the building it is how the characters live the mystery. They are addicted, obsessed. Probably as are those who watch the series, so their emotion and the energy that the characters transmit is recognizable and enjoyable for viewers.

Selena Gomez plays the young Mabel in the series Only murders in the building from Hulu. Via Instagram.

In short, the series that broadcasts Hulu in the United States and Disney + in the rest of the world, was one of the strongest bets of last season. Only murders in the building is an addictive series that combines the addictive ingredient of mystery with the relaxation and relaxation of comedy. A different mix that, without bringing great novelties to the genre, break away from stereotypes. What is certain is that Only murders in the building ensures a good time glued to the screen.