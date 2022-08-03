“My baby grew”: Kylie Jenner reveals the thing that her daughter, Stormi, no longer lets her do

Kylie Jenner commented on how much her baby has grown and revealed the thing Stormi won’t let him do anymore and that was his favourite. The socialite filled her social networks with nostalgia by remembering her firstborn when she was younger.

The creator of Kylie Baby has been more active and has shared, especially on TikTok, videos of her having fun with the father of her children. Recently, Kylie Jenner published one of her trips with her family and a short in which Travis Scott and Stormi have fun with an experiment.

Kylie Jenner confessed what Stormi has forbidden her

With the arrival of the second son of Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott On February 2, the businesswoman could not help but remember Stormi when she was younger. Although for Kylie Jenner her daughter will always be her baby, the little girl is increasingly independent.

Through her official Instagram account, the businesswoman shared in her stories a series of past publications in which she appeared Stormy. The four-year-old posed in photos showing off her great fashion sense.

However, Kylie Jenner has confessed that this great style that characterized Stormi was due to the creativity of the businesswoman, but that her daughter no longer lets her choose her clothes. “She won’t let me dress her anymore,” she wrote in one of her stories alongside teary-eyed emoticons.

