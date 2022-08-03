movies in order, protagonists and much more

Now, as the success was consolidating, new plots came to the franchise and from the first deals and clandestine races between gangs of the first deliveries, we turn to real global threats where Dom Toretto’s cars (and what cars are not) took over screens around the world, starring in chases and action sequences that were more impossible than ever.

In total, the franchise has managed to gross among its nine (canonical) films, the spin off and the re-release of the first years later, a total of more than 6,100 million dollars where its seventh installment especially stands outwhich was the one that completely changed the dynamics of the series, as we mentioned before.

Fast & Furious 8nevertheless, reached 1,236 million dollars and the ninth reduced its income to 726. Remember that the first three productions (all gas, all gas 2 Y Full throttle: Tokyo race) stayed at 207, 236 and 158 million, respectively.

First trilogy and reboot

First of all, remember that the saga Fast&Furious does not tell the same story from the first to the ninth installment (or tenth, which is on the way), but had a bit of an unexpected start. The saga was originally conceived as a trilogy that would tell us exclusively the story of some characters immersed in the world of illegal racing and, proof of this, is the third, which takes us to Japan (Tokyo more specifically) where the protagonists change… except for a cameo by Dom Toretto.

Universal decided in 2009 to take a swerve and return to the characters of the first and second films, Dom Toretto and Brian O’Conner, who will already participate together in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh installments. Vin Diesel moving on after Paul Walker’s death but it is at that moment when the franchise that we know today is already consolidated and that it is on its way to completing its decalogy in 2023.

A great transmedia success

The success of the franchise Fast&Furious It’s not just limited to movies. Other media have seen the arrival of all kinds of content and products derived from those blockbusters experienced from the seventh installment and that have transformed Dom Toretto into a personality. Proof of it is the release of video games based on the sagaor spinoff and even animation series and attractions in theme parks.

Within those spinoffs we have Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shawswhich has its importance within the story and that it was released in 2019 with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as the main protagonists.

There is also an animated series released on Netflix, Fast & Furious Spies at full throttlewhich now has a first season that we cannot say does not help educate the new generations in this film franchise.

The saga has also served to feed universal theme park, like the one in Orlando, which has immersive attractions inspired by the universe of the movies. And the truth is that they do not look bad.

Franchise protagonists

Although some faces have come and gone through the movies on more than one occasion, disappearing from the map. We bring you those who we can consider as the main protagonistsyes These are:

Dominic “Dom” Toretto (Vin Diesel)

The protagonist of the franchise and leader of our gang. The main characteristic of him within the saga is his special appreciation for the family, putting him ahead of all things. Though he starts out as a mere street thief, he eventually ends up becoming some sort of planetary vigilante.

Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker)

One of the fundamental pillars of the franchise. Originally he was a police officer. from the city of Los Angeles who infiltrates Dom’s gang with the aim of imprisoning him, although he eventually falls in love with him and ends up abandoning his post to save him.

Luke HobbsDwayne Johnson

Continuing with the aforementioned, within the film of Fast 5his first appearance, plays a government agent tasked with hunting down Dom and Brian, who are now among the most wanted criminals in the world. Although, oh surprise!, he will decide to join this band of drivers.

Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

The main antagonist of the seventh installment of the saga. His crusade begins when our protagonists murder their brother in the sixth movie. This is why he decides to kill Han in Tokyo, which causes a collision with Dom and his gang.

Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez)

Dominic Toretto’s girlfriend, as well as one of the central pillars of the band of street drivers. Although she is presumed dead for several tapes, it eventually turns out that she was kidnapped and once she gets free of her, she returns to the protagonists.

Mia Toretto (Jordan Brewster)

Dominic Toretto’s sister who, although initially unwilling to meddle in her brother’s criminal affairs, is forced to intervene on occasion to save him. Also, she will end up becoming the wife of Brian O’Conner, with whom she even ends up having children.

Roman “Rome” (Pearce Tyrese Gibson)

First appears in full throttle 2 as a small-time criminal who helps Brian, but will end up being part of the main gang once they need help to defeat the Shaw brothers.

Tej Parker (Ludacris)

Very similar to Roman’s case, Tej appears in the second film as a simple host street racer but ends up joining the main gang during the events of the sixth film in the franchise.

Gisele Yashar as Gal Gadot

This impressive hostess was part of Dominic Toretto’s gang during some movies while had a romantic relationship with Han’s character…until his tragic death in Fast & Furious 6.

Megan Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel)

Megan is a hacker extraordinaire introduced to Fast & Furious 7 as the creator of the “Eye of God”, a powerful device capable of hacking any technology and send the information collected in record time. He would end up joining Toretto’s gang at the end of that same movie.

Jakob Toretto (John Cena)

He is the long-lost brother of Mia and Dominic Toretto. Jakob plays the role of the main antagonist in the ninth installment. This character was once a Cipher agent, the main villain of the eighth installment.

Sean Boswell (Lucas Black)

protagonist of All gas Tokyo race, this young man is sent to Japan with the aim of bringing him to justice. Instead of becoming a good citizen, he is sent to Japan in order to bring him to justice. Instead of becoming a good citizen, this young man decides to get into the world of street racing. As a mentor she will have the character of Han.

All Fast & Furious movies

Then we leave you a short description of each of the films, including the spinoff released in 2019 that tells us the story of Hobbs and Shaw. These are:

Full Throttle (2001)

In this film he introduces us to Brian, a young Los Angeles police officer who must infiltrate Dominic Toretto’s ganga street racing driver who is suspected of committing a series of robberies.

Full Throttle 2 (2003)

After the end of the first film, Brian is given the task of arresting a dangerous drug dealer, again infiltrating his gang of drivers. this time he will be accompanied by Roman, a former ally.

Full throttle: Tokyo race (2006)

In this film we meet Sean, a young man who after making a mess in the United States is sent to Japan with the aim of becoming a good person. It is there where Discover the world of illegal racing.

Fast & Furious Even Faster (2009)

Back with the original leads, Dom and Brian must join forces to defeat a powerful common enemy. However, in the end, poor Toretto will find his bones in jail, arrested.

Fast 5 (2011)

After rescuing Dom from the police, Our protagonists arrive in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, where they will plan to carry out a great coup while being persecuted by Luke Hobbs, a relentless agent of the Government.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

After carrying out the coup in the fifth installment, our protagonists are intercepted again by Luke Hobbswho asks for their help to stop Owen Shaw, the leader of a fearsome gang of mercenary drivers.

Furious 7 (2015)

After the death of Owen Shaw, his brother Deckard seeks revenge, so he ends up murdering Han in Japan… and leaving Hobbs seriously injured, which will cause our protagonist gang to seek revenge for their friend.

Fast & Furious 8 (2017)

In this film, a former enemy of Toretto, Cipher, blackmails him and forces him to betray his friends and steal the “Eye of God”, thus causing the gang to disintegrate.

Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Spinoff of the main franchise where we have a good guy (Dwayne Johnson) and a bad guy (Jason Statham) collaboratingor to eliminate a threat that is embodied by none other than Idris Elba (Brixton Lore). The move went well for Universal because they managed to raise just over $760 million.

F9 (2021)

In this ninth installment, the band of protagonists must face his lost brother Jakobone of the most skilled and dangerous assassins in the world.

In what order to watch the movies?

As a good franchise, there comes a time when things are clearly starting to get complicated, mixing events that come and go in time. If you have them all at hand (in Prime Video and Movistar+ you have them all except the short films, in italics), don’t miss the opportunity to see them as the story flows… chronologically speaking. This way you will understand everything better.

This is the chronological order to enjoy the Fats & Furious franchise:

Full Throttle (2001)

The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Full Throttle 2 (2003)

The Highwaymen (2009)

Fast & Furious: Even Faster (2009)

Fast & Furious 5 (2011)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Full Throttle: Tokyo Race (2006)

Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

Fast & Furious 8 (2017)

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fast & Furious 9 (2021)

