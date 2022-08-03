Megan Fox Asks If She And Kourtney Kardashian Should Join OnlyFans After Sharing Skims Photos

Megan Fox wonders if she and her friend Kourtney Kardashian should open an OnlyFans account.

The 36-year-old actress recently shared images on Instagram from a photo shoot with Kardashian for her sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims. The images are from a session that was originally released in April 2021.

In the caption, Fox asked her followers if she and the reality TV star should join forces to start an OnlyFans page.

“Behind the scenes of my Skims session with Kourtney,” wrote the star of Jennifer’s Body. “Should we start an OnlyFans?”

The series of images shows the duo wearing black Skims outfits and posing seductively together on a toilet seat, a sofa, and the floor.

The fans in the comments of the publication, which has more than 3.6 million likesresponded encouragingly, while others simply applauded the photos and the friendship of the women.

“Yes. Yes they should. Yes please,” one person wrote, while another said, “I would buy.”

“These photos just added 10 years to my life,” someone wrote.

“I love women so much,” another Instagram user added.

While Kardashian didn’t address Fox’s question, she did point out how “cute” they were in the comments.

Although a wide range of content can be shared on OnlyFans, the subscription-based site has largely been used as an adult site where users can post 18+ videos and photos. Some celebrities who have launched their own accounts on the platform include Carmen Electra, Cardi B, and Denise Richards.

Fox previously discussed her friendship with Kardashian in an interview with Glamor UK in April. She shared that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, have dated Kardashian and her now-husband, Travis Barker.

“We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and to events and stuff like that,” Fox explained at the time. “But we don’t go on picnics or road trips.”

Kardashian and Fox first made headlines last September when they posed together at the MTV Movie Awards. At the event, they also introduced their respective partners on stage, with Fox asking the crowd to “make more noise for the dads-to-be of [sus] you drink”.