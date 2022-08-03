Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, they announced it

The wedding bells resound and it is that this January 12, after a year and a half of relationship, Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly they have revealed that they will be husband and wife. The announcement was made by the actress through her Instagram account.

This Wednesday afternoon, Megan surprised by posting a romantic video, in which Colson Baker hands her the engagement ring, kneeling.

Everything seems to indicate that the actress and the musician decided to follow the example of kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barkerwho got engaged last October, and are so close to each other that they’ve even gone on double dates.

Like the drummer blink 182 and the eldest daughter of Chris Kardashianthis couple got engaged through an emotional outdoor ceremony full of symbolism and full of romantic atmospheres.

Megan, who was divorced from Bryan AustinGreen In November 2020, he thus reported his second wedding, emotionally narrating how it was that Machine Gun Kelly gave him the engagement ring.

“In July 2020, sitting under a banyan tree, we invoked by magic. We were unaware of the pain we could face in such a short and frantic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices this relationship could require from both of you, but intoxicated with love and karma,” she wrote.

She then continued, “Anyway, a year and a half after we went to hell together and laughed more than we could have ever imagined, he asked me to marry him. Just like in past lives before this one and the ones that follow, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood.”

Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring

For his part, Machine Gun Kelly, who a few weeks ago launched his unisex line of nail polishes, expressed his feelings regarding his upcoming wedding. And she gave details about Megan Fox’s engagement ring.

“Yes, in this and in every life. Under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me, “she wrote, showing a video of the ring he gave her beloved.

“I know the tradition is [dar] a ring, but I designed together with Stephen Webster two: an emerald (her birthstone) and a diamond (my birthstone). United by two magnetic bands of ‘thorns’ that come together like the two halves of the same soul, forming a dark heart, which is like our love”.

In addition, the singer hinted that the intimate engagement ceremony with Megan Fox took place yesterday, January 11, as he added this date to the end of the romantic text that accompanies the clip in which he indicates that he collaborated in the design of the ring.

So far, an hour after Megan Fox and Machine Gun’s commitment was made public, the video posted by the actress has already exceeded four million views. It should be noted that among the celebrities who have congratulated the couple is Kourtney Kardashian, who commented on the post of her friend with several red emoticons.

Without a doubt, this 2022 begins full of good news, and one of them is the wedding of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who assure their love comes from other lives. Congratulations, for that passionate couple who, shortly, will arrive at the altar.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

DO NOT MISS: Megan Fox confesses that she had a hallucinogenic tea with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly

Kourtney Kardashian joined Megan Fox for a double date with her partners



