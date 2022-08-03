Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, the hot shots together and the poll: “Should we open Only Fans?”

Kourtney Kardashian And Megan Fox they posed together, in a series of provocative and seductive shots, for the advertising campaign of SKIMSthe clothing brand founded by the American reality diva e Jens Grede. “We should start Only Fans?”Is the provocative question accompanying the photos published on Instagram, which have already divided the opinion of fans of the stars. Shots in ‘polaroid’ version immortalize the actress and the model in sensual poses. And that’s not all. In the past the two had already collaborated and, in 2021, Fox had agreed to pose topless for Kim Kardashian’s brand, claiming the right to express her femininity through fashion. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and feel sexyself-confident and empowered ”, he explained in a press release.

Needless to say, their post on social networks with the reference to the hypothesis of opening a channel on the social network of paid content (many of which hard) has triggered the most disparate reactions of fans and followers: “Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian they are the only ones I would pay for“; “Yup. Yes, you should open a profile. Yes, please ”, some write. Others, however, are convinced that the publication of the shots is a survey to understand if the landing of the stars on the platform it would be profitable from an economic point of view: “Megan Fox is asking Instagram if she and Kournety Kardashian should open Only Fans. The answer is no“. The divas, however, appear to be in great harmony: “We are so cute,” Kardashian wrote in the comments.