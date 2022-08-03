Megan Fox and her possible jump to OnlyFans, for and against

Seeing how the streamer Amouranth has achieved almost 35 million dollars in less than three years, or seeing that lesser-known celebrities such as Bella Thorne and Bhad Bhabie achieve, without nudity or explicit content, more than a million dollars on their first day, We are not surprised that anyone considers becoming an Onlyfans. If that someone is Megan Fox and the tens of millions for very little are insured, we still don’t know why it hasn’t happened. No, Megan Fox does not have Onlyfans, although it is obvious that she would not have to do much, almost nothing in fact, to destroy the platform and earn more money than her in all her past, present and future years in Hollywood.

After a boom as a sex symbol that gave her fame but little respect as an actress, a void came, a disappearance through third-row roles. Then came her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and her fame grew, the sexual compliments also, but her film career has not taken off either.

It’s obvious that Megan Fox, one of the most powerful sex symbols of this 21st century along with Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson, would just upload photos in her usual outfits to earn millions monthly on Onlyfans.

Of course, as much as the business opportunity is there, it doesn’t have to be. In fact, Fox has always been very careful not to directly monetize her physical attractiveness, and has never done any posing or scenes with any kind of partial or total nudity. Innuendo, yes, nudity or something else, no. Of course, Onlyfans does not mean that the actress goes or should perform nudes to justify an account, in fact, in the case of many celebrities, this is not the case. However, the platform is already cataloged in the minds of many as a page for adult and pornographic content, something that Fox should think very carefully about if it wants to be related. There are many sponsorships and brands that it now carries and that would fall if it were related to a page marked as pornographic, even if that was not the case with its content.

The actress has asked her audience on Instagram with Kourtney Kardashian. Family that, let’s remember, owes much of her fame to Kim Kardashian’s sex tape…

The comments, how could it be otherwise, are enthusiastic. Of course, if Megan Fox decides to open a profile on Onlyfans, even if her content is very similar to that of Instagram, we will already have a new queen of the platform.

