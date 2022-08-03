Megan Fox and her partner, Machine Gun Kelly, get engaged in Puerto Rico

San Juan.- The American actress Megan Fox and her partner, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, got engaged this week in Puerto Rico, the same place where they met a year and a half ago, according to what they both published on their respective social networks.

The proposal occurred in front of the Tlee Spas in El Dorado Beach, at the Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Dorado, a municipality on the north coast of the island, as revealed in a video.

At the top of some stairs, framed by a tree and enlivened by the “singing of the coquí” (an amphibian native to the island similar to a small frog), Machine Gun Kelly got down on his knees and opened the small box that contained the ring.

“In July 2020 we sat under this tree asking for some magic. Little did we know the pain we would face together in such a short and frantic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices this relationship would require but intoxicated with love,” Fox wrote alongside the video.

“Now, a year and a half later, having been through hell and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes,” added the 35-year-old actress.

Her future husband, for his part, shared on his social networks a short video of the ring he gave his fiancée: a matching set of two precious stones, the emerald and the diamond.

As he explained in the publication, he designed it together with Stephen Webster.

The couple coincided in 2020 in the filming of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, in which Bruce Willis also acted.